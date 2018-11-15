Marvel Studios/Disney

Since Stan Lee passed away earlier this week, many of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have paid tribute to the Marvel leader. Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige noted Lee’s “extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all,” Chris Evans praised his ability to provide “both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship, and joy,” while Robert Downey Jr. went with a heartfelt, “I owe it all to you.”

The original Avengers — Downey Jr., Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner — also placed a full-page ad in the Hollywood Reporter, praising Lee. “We acknowledge his creative contribution, the thousands of men and women it has long employed, the millions that will continue to be entertained, and above all, his inimitable wit, grace, and humility,” it reads over the Avengers logo. “Stan, we love you, we will miss you, we’re grateful to represent a small part of your amazing legacy.”