Batman editor Mike Marts returning to Marvel

UPDATE 2/1/2014 11:30 AM PT: Writer Scott Snyder, who worked closely with Mike Marts on “Batman,” commented Friday via Twitter on the editor’s move from DC Comics to Marvel:

“Mike Marts gave me a shot on “Detective Comics,” feature & backup, when I was no one. He has nurtured me every step of the way in Gotham from “Black Mirror” to now. Could not be more grateful to him for his friendship and mentorship. He’s a permanent part of the DNA of Gotham… a part of the deepest architecture. Lots of love and support for him at his new gig! Always in your corner, Mike, & wishing you the best!”

DC Comics declined comment on this story.

Batman group editor Mike Marts will move from DC Comics to Marvel in February, joining the publisher as an executive editor. Marts previously worked for Marvel from 1996 to 2006.

“It’s amazing to see how Marvel has grown as a company since I worked there last,” Marts said in a statement released by Marvel on Friday afternoon. “I am beyond thrilled to be rejoining this powerhouse at such an exciting time.”

Marts had overseen DC’s Bat-titles for years, including much of Grant Morrison’s lauded time on the character, and Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s current “Batman” run.

In his previous stint at Marvel, Marts served as a senior editor working on multiple X-Men titles, including the Morrison-written “New X-Men” and Joss Whedon and John Cassaday’s “Astonishing X-Men.”

“Mike Marts is a seasoned veteran who’s edited some of the most critically acclaimed and highest-selling series of the last decade,” Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso said in a statement. “I’m overjoyed to see him return home, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to Marvel!”

This move follows last October’s news that DC Comics will move its editorial operations from New York City to Burbank, CA in 2015. Former DC editor Wil Moss started at Marvel last month.