Batman’s 75 greatest friends and foes: Friends #35-26

(CBR) In honor of the seventy-fifth anniversary of Batman, we”re doing four straight months of polls having to do with Batman. Future installments will deal with Batman creators and stories, but this month will be about Batman”s allies and his villains.

You all voted, now here are the results! Here are the good guys! For the first day of the allies, we”ll open with ten characters and the installments will get smaller as we countdown to #1.

Enjoy!

Amusingly enough, the first three characters were all members of the Outsiders with Batman…