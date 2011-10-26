Bella and Edward get hitched in Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’ video

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” will have its fair share of major moments between Kristen Stewart’s Bella and Robert Pattinson’s Edward, but the music video for Christina Perri’s “Breaking Dawn” soundtrack song “A Thousand Years” contains one of the biggest.

Bella and Edward are seen at the altar in this love ballad, which premiered today in advance of the Nov. 6 soundtrack release. Taylor Lautner’s Jacob is also seen throwing down his wedding invitation as Bella’s dad considers his. There’s also shots of the honeymoon in between Perri’s candle-strewn scenes.

Perri will be the sole performer on the “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” tour in November, which features appearances from some Twilight actors like Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone and Ashley Greene, and stops off in Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. Details of each date below.

The “Jar of Hearts” singer-songwriter is on “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” along with Iron & Wine, The Noisettes and Aqualung. Bruno Mars has already dropped his soundtrack contribution, “It Will Rain,” with a music video forthcoming.

Do you like “A Thousand Years?”

Here are the details on the “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” tour:

November 7, 2011: Atlanta, GA

The Buckhead Theatre

3110 Roswell Road Atlanta GA 30305

Cast Attending: Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone, and Ashley Greene

Performance By: Christina Perri

November 8, 2011: Chicago, IL

House of Blues

329 North Dearborn Chicago IL 60654

Cast Attending: Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone, and Ashley Greene

Performance By: Christina Perri

November 9, 2011: Dallas, TX

The Palladium Ballroom at Gilley”s Dallas

1135 South Lamar Street

Dallas, TX 75215-1036

Cast Attending: Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed, Jackson Rathbone, and Ashley Greene

Performance By: Christina Perri