Ben Affleck’s ‘Argo’ aiming for Oscar gold with new October release date

Warner Bros. and Ben Affleck’s “Argo,” originally set for September 14, will now open October 12, giving it better positioning for potential Oscar buzz.

The move means that Warner Bros. will find a new home for another potential Oscar contender, according to Variety. “Gangster Squad,” which stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Josh Brolin and Sean Penn, was initially slated for October 12. It will likely end up someplace slightly earlier in the fall. Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”) directed the film.

“Argo” is Affleck’s first film as a director since the acclaimed multiple Oscar-nominee “The Town,” and stars Affleck, “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston, Clea DuVall, John Goodman, Michael Parks, Alan Arkin and Kyle Chandler. It takes place during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, where a team of operatives disguise themselves as a film crew in order to rescue six captured U.S. diplomats.

Affleck, who also directed 2007’s “Gone Baby Gone,” will soon reunite with his “Good Will Hunting” BFF Matt Damon on the untitled Whitey Bulger biopic and will star in the political comedy “Nathan Decker.”

