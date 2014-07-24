Benedict Cumberbatch sort of denies ‘Doctor Strange’ rumors

Will Benedict Cumberbatch join the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe or not?

While at the San Diego Comic Con to plug his new animated film “Penguins of Madagascar,” the fan favorite “Sherlock” star was inevitably asked to confirm or deny rumors that he's in the running to play Marvel's “Doctor Strange” on the big screen.

“As far as I”m aware, even if that was the case, it couldn”t work out because I”m doing a little play called ‘Hamlet” in London,” he told MTV. “So I don”t think I could even if that was in the cards. It sounds like a fantastic project. It”s a shame if I miss out, but who knows?”

He also sidestepped a question about even meeting with Marvel. “I couldn”t possibly comment,” Cumberbatch said, which many fans will no doubt translate as “I've met with them.”

It's not exactly a flat-out denial, but there's not a whole lot to cling to for now.

“Sinister's” Scott Derrickson is directing the film, which will tie into previous Marvel lore, including “The Avengers” and “Captain America: The Winter Solider,” in which Stephen Strange was mentioned by name.

Previous reports have linked Disney regular Johnny Depp, “Dark Knight Rises” star Tom Hardy, and Derrickson's “Deliver Us From Evil” star Edgar Ramirez to the role.

Who do you want to see play Doctor Strange?

