Best and Worst of ‘Maleficent’

#Elle Fanning
, , and 05.31.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Critics weren't necessarily impressed, but based on “Maleficent's” strong debut this weekend audiences are. Moviegoers have already scored the film an “A” Cinemascore rating and its destroyed Seth MacFarlane's “A Million Ways to Die in the Old West” at the box office. Chalk up the success to Angelina Jolie's enduring star power and audiences craving a fantastical escape that doesn't involve superheroes.

The live action re-telling of the classic “Sleeping Beauty” story features Jolie as the title character, a villain who may not be as evil as we all have previously been led to believe.  Jolie has earned raves, but her co-stars and director Robert Stromberg?  That's up for debate.  To get the conversation going you can start with HitFix's official review from Drew McWeeny or check out our best and worst of “Maleficent” in the embedded gallery story below.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elle Fanning
TAGSANGELINA JOLIEelle fanningImelda StauntonJUNO TEMPLEMALEFICENTSAM RILEYSharlto Copley

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP