Critics weren't necessarily impressed, but based on “Maleficent's” strong debut this weekend audiences are. Moviegoers have already scored the film an “A” Cinemascore rating and its destroyed Seth MacFarlane's “A Million Ways to Die in the Old West” at the box office. Chalk up the success to Angelina Jolie's enduring star power and audiences craving a fantastical escape that doesn't involve superheroes.
The live action re-telling of the classic “Sleeping Beauty” story features Jolie as the title character, a villain who may not be as evil as we all have previously been led to believe. Jolie has earned raves, but her co-stars and director Robert Stromberg? That's up for debate. To get the conversation going you can start with HitFix's official review from Drew McWeeny or check out our best and worst of “Maleficent” in the embedded gallery story below.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.
It’s ridiculous to assume that people are going to the movie based on Jolie’s “star power”. They were interested in the subject matter, or they weren’t; Jolie had nothing to do with it.
I’ve always said that. I only go to movies if the plot interests me. I’ve never chosen a movie to see because of who is in it. I think most people are the same way, we go to see the movie, not because of who is starring in it.
Well, I am a star power type of moviegoer in this case. This is not my preferred genre, so if it wasn’t starring Angelina and lacks any other names, I would skip it. I also went for the IMAX 3D experience although the film didn’t take much advantage of that other than some camera fly-throughs.
LOVED IT…it looked like Angelina had fun making it, the evil is truly evil, and the final twist is GREAT…the creatures are as intriguing as those we saw years ago in the Star Wars bar scene, totally likable… see it in 3D…it’s a lark!
We went because it’s a Disney movie, not because it’s an Angelina Jolie movie.
@Walter – I disagree. I am the type of person where if you love an actor, regardless of how bad the reviews are you will shell out the $$ or waste 2 hours to watch it. In this case, I am a huge sleeping beauty and angie fan. I do agree with the best and worst in this movie 100% (the frozen ending was maddening.) I make one exception; I could defend part of Sharlto Copley’s performance in this movie. His strength was in the madness that he brought to King Stephan. I almost feel like he could have gone further and I think a mad king (rather than one that is a capable king with an obsession) would have played better and made Maleficent that much more sympathetic for the audience.
I went mostly because of Angelina Jolie. Her star power did get me in the theater. I enjoyed the movie and didn’t nitpick it like most.
she wore leather pants because she rode diaval as a horse???
she was wearing leather pants that whole time for a reasonable purpose: it is easier to ride a horse like that, and to do most things in pants rather than layered flowy skirts. its practical and i dont think it was meant to be sexy. truth be told i didnt even notice the thigh gap