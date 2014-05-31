Critics weren't necessarily impressed, but based on “Maleficent's” strong debut this weekend audiences are. Moviegoers have already scored the film an “A” Cinemascore rating and its destroyed Seth MacFarlane's “A Million Ways to Die in the Old West” at the box office. Chalk up the success to Angelina Jolie's enduring star power and audiences craving a fantastical escape that doesn't involve superheroes.

The live action re-telling of the classic “Sleeping Beauty” story features Jolie as the title character, a villain who may not be as evil as we all have previously been led to believe. Jolie has earned raves, but her co-stars and director Robert Stromberg? That's up for debate. To get the conversation going you can start with HitFix's official review from Drew McWeeny or check out our best and worst of “Maleficent” in the embedded gallery story below.

