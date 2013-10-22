Best Supporting Actress 2014: Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Scarlett Johansson

Coming around to the final of the four acting categories this season, Best Supporting Actress isn’t as jam-packed as the Best Supporting Actor field, but it’s pretty dense in its own right. What’s more, while it’s not exactly “wide” open, there is room to navigate and we could end up with a surprise or two.

Like a few of the other acting categories, there is also an opportunity to populate this race with women of color: there are five African-American actresses with a legitimate shot at recognition. We could also see the script flipped on Oscar history as a voice-only performance continues to get a lot of support, at least from the critical fraternity.

