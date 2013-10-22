Best Supporting Actress 2014: Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Scarlett Johansson

Coming around to the final of the four acting categories this season, Best Supporting Actress isn’t as jam-packed as the Best Supporting Actor field, but it’s pretty dense in its own right. What’s more, while it’s not exactly “wide” open, there is room to navigate and we could end up with a surprise or two.
Like a few of the other acting categories, there is also an opportunity to populate this race with women of color: there are five African-American actresses with a legitimate shot at recognition. We could also see the script flipped on Oscar history as a voice-only performance continues to get a lot of support, at least from the critical fraternity.
So have a look at what we're thinking via the gallery story below. And feel free to offer up your thoughts in the comments section.
The exquisite Nyong’o for the win.
Sarah Paulson richly deserves to be nominated.
This are my predictions (for now):
Lupita Nyongo
Sarah Paulson
Octavia Spencer
Oprah Wimphrey
Sally Hawkins
I’d toss in Lea Seydoux. The movie is buzzier and the performance is better than a lot of the people who made this list.
Just curious: what made you select Maria Bello from ‘Prisoners’ over both Viola Davis and especially Melissa Leo? I think Leo has a MUCH better chance to get in than Bello does.
Other than that, great piece!
For me, Bello perfectly captured the bereft, grief-stricken mother who can literally do nothing but wander from room to room, cry, sleep, try to sleep, take pills, and try to sleep some more.
Very good question.
1. Lupita Nyong’o
2. Oprah
3. Julia Roberts
4. Jennifer Lawrence
5. June Squibb
Jennifer Lawrence is definitely getting a nod from what I’ve heard about the performance. Think she might become the favorite once more people see the film
She won’t be the favorite because there is no way the Academy is going to award her again so soon. She’ll be lucky to get a nomination and that will be it. They’re not giving her another Oscar this soon (and she doesn’t have Harvey backing her either)
* I’ve never been impressed with Jennifer Garner’s acting – I describe her standard expression as a “confused pout” – but she was ROBBED of an Oscar nom for Juno, most likely by Ruby Dee’s awful performance.
* Let me see if I’ve got this straight: After years of telling Andy Serkis to go pound sand for his trailblazing in the art of performance capture acting, we’re supposed to give Scarlett Johansson a nod because of her voice, which is at least 3rd on her Best Attributes list?
* Jennifer Lawrence can’t be awarded again because she won last year, but it was OK when Tom Hanks, Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn and Jason Robards did it?
You’re completely right… if ScarJo (the name I call her because, frankly, I don’t take her seriously as an actor) gets an Oscar nom for a simple voice acting performance, while Serkis has for years been perfecting the art of motion-capture performance and gave Oscar-worthy performances in at least 2 different roles…
I don’t even know how to finish that sentence. It probably ends with Andy Serkis serving a life sentence, and ScarJo’s lovely body making a road trip through the nation to several places at once.
I just can’t imagine there wouldn’t be considerable backlash from workhorse actors, like Serkis or Saldana, who’ve given amazing mo-cap performances, and their friends and associates, against the Academy.
The year for Serkis was 2002. But take a look at the field that year.
Chris Cooper – Adaptation
Ed Harris – The Hours
Paul Newman – Road to Perdition
John C. Reilly – Chicago
Christopher Walken – Catch Me If You Can
Looks like a pretty jam-packed race from an Academy perspective. A lot of actors who are beloved by the SAG-types from the year’s heavyweight films. Those five guys have worked with everyone. Can you imagine the Academy passing on one of those five for a motion capture performance? Hard to say who would fall out to make room for Andy Serkis. For his part, he helped create an iconic character in a cultural landmark. He changed filmmaking and has plenty to be proud of.
Cameron Diaz ftw
The best performance will probably be given by Lawrence. But the dreaded intangibles will come into play.
Seems lime there are many potential noms for these 5 slots:
Oprah
Nyongo
Spencer
Paulson
Hawkins
Roberts
Martindale
Squibb
Scarjo
Lawrence
The lost goes on with lower-potentials: Adams, Streep, Leo, Mulligan, Diaz. and on and on and on.
Thats ALOT for 5 slots, haha. Itll be very interesting to track which 5 materialize during the critics awards, or if itll be one big clisterf*ck come Oscar nom morning.
Broadly strong reviews….? We are talking about the film with a 37 on metacritic, aren’t we, Guy?
“Broadly strong reviews might motivate them to pick up their screeners, but this summer release doesn’t even have those.”
Must have misread; thought “those” referred to screeners.
I’ve seen… literally not a *single one* of these performances (yet)… but based on reviews, Academy voting patterns, and “narrative”, I’m going to boldly make the following nomination predictions:
Jennifer Lawrence “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o “12 Years a Slave”
Sarah Paulson “12 Years a Slave”
June Squibb “Nebraska”
Oprah Winfrey “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Though I won’t be surprised if Paulson and/or Squibb get bumped for someone else. I tend to think the other 3 will be locks.
The Academy has so consistently ignored voice and motion capture work in the past that I think it’s very odd for people to think they’re suddenly going to change course with Johansson. Granted, she’s more of a movie star than, say, Andy Serkis, so maybe that helps her break through.
Woody Allen and Best Supporting Actress go together like peanut butter and jelly (incidentally, I don’t actually like the taste of those things together, but that’s a minority opinion), so you would think that Hawkins would be a contender, especially as the role has some real meat to it. But it’s hard to build buzz in the wake of Cate Blanchett.
What happens first: A voice or motion capture performance breaks through and gets nominated in a supporting category, or the Academy creates a category for that kind of performance?
I’ve thought for a longtime they just need to create a category for it, and I hope it comes to pass. I know some would argue against having 5 acting categories, but it’s just the way things are now… voice-acting and motion-capture are more prominent in films now than ever, and the prominence is growing.
I’d argue it should be open to men/women rather than having a category for men and a category for women. I’d also argue the category should be called “best acting in a composite role” since the performance is composed of elements that are created at different stages from one another.
Please, no. What a great way to dilute the meaning of an Oscar even further. With the animated feature category, one out of three films gets an Oscar nomination. In the expanded Best Picture field, half of the nominated films carry an asterisk. This would be more of the same. Serkis was worthy in Lord of the Rings, sure, but this would not be nearly competitive enough to justify a new category. If a performance is good enough, let it compete in the main race. The Academy Awards are supposed to be competitive.
I don’t think it should be created a new category, a motion capture or voice performance is a challenge for actors to overcome. In the case of Scarlett and Serkins, they should be acknowledged.
Yeah everyone, let’s just ignore the hype-pc nature of the Oscars and act like there’s actually any uncertainty in most major categories. N’yongo and Ejiofor will win for best supporting actress and best lead actor respectively, and their film itself will win best picture. McQueen will also quite likely win best director. The only way Ejiofor doesn’t win is if he loses to McConaughey for another pc role. Let’s stop kidding ourselves.
I wish the Oscars were more PC. Then maybe Viola Davis would have beaten Meryl Streep…
Have you guys seen American Hustle then?
If Nyong’o, Spencer, Oprah and/or Harris all get nominated, that will be a historic first for the Academy and the main talking point regarding this category.
If it plays out that way, they kind of have to give it to Nyong’o. You can’t have one of the two Caucasian nominees win and Spencer already has an Oscar so it’d be between an unknown underdog in Nyong’o or one of the richest most famous women in the world in Oprah.
I keep forgetting Harris who practically got better reviews than Elbis.
I dunno, there may be less people in this slideshow but the supporting actor slideshow had more “oh come on!” selections that are never going to happen. But that’s kinda par for the course, sadly, when it comes to actresses.
Toni Collette – “The Way, Way Back”
The reasons for why someone WOULDN’T get nominated are enough to start not taking the Oscars seriously anymore. Campaigns, box office, dates of release… you’d think it would be as simple as actually nominating the best actresses.
BTW, this site is ridiculously difficult to log into.
I don’t know why people are predicting Amy Adams in leading for American Hustle, when going supporting she’s the clear frontrunner.
Amy adams is a co-lead and the female lead in AH. Jennifer lawrence is the one in supporting. Stop that category fraud.
I heard some buzz earlier when the film was released, towards Emma Watson’s performance in The Bling Ring. She was great in it, she should at least be considered. Also, Brie Larson should not be overlooked for her role in Short Term 12.