Betty White and ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ stars reunite at ‘Hot in Cleveland’ event

04.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

What better place for a partial “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” reunion than in TV Land?

The cable network brought together several of the landmark sitcom’s stars to share the screen with their former castmate Betty White on an upcoming very special episode of “Hot in Cleveland.”

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel will appear on an episode as White’s former bowling league team, and the ladies met up for a press conference on Thursday. This will be the group’s first reunion on the sitcom stage in over 30 years.

In the first photo, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” stars reminisce while in “Cleveland.” From Left to Right: Harper, Leachman, Moore, White and Engel. 

Here’s a shot of the stars answering some questions at the press conference:

The gang’s all here in the last photo, featuring “Hot in Cleveland” series regulars and the “MTM” guests. From Left to Right: Valerie Bertinelli, Harper, Leachman, Moore, Wendie Malick, White, Engel and Jane Leeves:

“Hot In Cleveland” returns for its summer season with a live episode on Wednesday, June 19 at 10pm ET. A live-to-tape version will air three hours later PT. 

Meanwhile, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” reunion episode is scheduled to air Wednesday, September 4 on TV Land.

Around The Web

TAGSbetty whiteCLORIS LEACHMANGeorgia EngelHOT IN CLEVELANDMary Tyler MooreThe Mary Tyler Moore ShowTV LANDvalerie bertinelliValerie Harper

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP