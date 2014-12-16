‘Birdman’ comes away with six Phoenix film critics awards including Best Picture

The Phoenix Film Critics Society ended up splitting their Best Picture and Best Director awards between the two most critically acclaimed (on the circuit) films of the year: “Birdman” and “Boyhood.” The former picked up six awards in total, and the only real divergent note throughout is that Keira Knightley won Best Supporting Actress.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and all the rest of the fun at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Birdman”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

Best Costume Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Film Editing

“Birdman”

Best Original Score

“Birdman”

Best Original Song

“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

Best Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Visual Effects

“Intersellar”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Ida”

Best Documentary

“Glen Campbell: I”ll Be Me”

Best Live Action Family Film (Rated G or PG)

“Into the Woods”

The Overlooked Film of the Year

“Edge of Tomorrow”

Best Stunts

“Edge of Tomorrow”

Breakthrough Performance on Camera

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role (Male)

Jaeden Lieberer, “St. Vincent”

Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role (Female)

Lilla Crawford, “Into the Woods”

Top 10 Films (alphabetical)

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Imitation Game”

“The LEGO Movie”

“A Most Violent Year”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Whiplash”