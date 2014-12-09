‘Birdman’ leads 2014 Phoenix Film Critics Society nominations

Finally “Boyhood” gets trumped, though just barely. Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman” was the nominations hog with the Phoenix crowd with 10 mentions. But Richard Linklater's opus was just a few steps behind with eight. Also with eight nominations was “Gone Girl,” which picked up refreshing recognition in the Best Supporting Actress arena for Carrie Coon.

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Into the Woods” and “The Theory of Everything” picked up seven nods apiece.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

Best Picture

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Imitation Game”

“The LEGO Movie”

“A Most Violent Year”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Brendon Gleeson, “Calvary”

Tommy Lee Jones, “The Homesman”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Logan Lerman, “Fury”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J. K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Carrie Coon, “Gone Girl”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Best Ensemble Acting

“Birdman”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Into the Woods”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“American Sniper”

“Gone Girl”

“The Imitation Game”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Wild”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“A Most Violent Year”

“Whiplash”

Best Live Action Family Film

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Into the Woods”

“Maleficent”

“Muppets Most Wanted”

Best Aniamted Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Boxtrolls”

“The LEGO Movie”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

Overlooked Film of the Year

“Calvary”

“Edge of the Tomorrow”

“Obvious Child”

“The Skeleton Twins”

“Snowpiercer”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“Ida”

“Mood Indigo”

“The Raid 2”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Glen Campbell: I”ll Be Me”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”

“Life Itself”

“Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

“Interstellar”

“Into the Woods”

“A Most Violent Year”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Unbroken”

Best Costume Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Inherent Vice”

“Into the Woods”

“Maleficent”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Film Editing

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“Interstellar”

“Into the Woods”

Best Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Interstellar”

“Snowpiercer”

Best Original Score

“Birdman”

“Gone Girl”

“The Imitation Game”

“Interstellar”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Original Song

“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

“Immortals” from “Big Hero 6”

“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”

“Miracles” from “Unbroken”

Best Visual Effects

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

“Interstellar”

Best Stunts

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“John Wick”

“Need for Speed”

“The Raid 2”

Breakthrough Performance on Camera

Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”

Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”

Jon Stewart, “Rosewater”

Best Performance by a Youth (Male)

Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”

Daniel Huttlestone, “Into the Woods”

Jaeden Lieberber, “St. Vincent”

Ed Oxenbould, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Tony Revolori, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Performance by a Youth (Female)

Lilla Crawford, “Into the Woods”

Mackenzie Foy, “Interstellar”

Sterling Jerins, “And So It Goes”