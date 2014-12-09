‘Birdman’ leads 2014 Phoenix Film Critics Society nominations

Finally “Boyhood” gets trumped, though just barely. Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman” was the nominations hog with the Phoenix crowd with 10 mentions. But Richard Linklater's opus was just a few steps behind with eight. Also with eight nominations was “Gone Girl,” which picked up refreshing recognition in the Best Supporting Actress arena for Carrie Coon.
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Into the Woods” and “The Theory of Everything” picked up seven nods apiece.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16.
Best Picture
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Gone Girl”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Imitation Game”
“The LEGO Movie”
“A Most Violent Year”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Whiplash”
Best Director
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
David Fincher, “Gone Girl”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”
Brendon Gleeson, “Calvary”
Tommy Lee Jones, “The Homesman”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”
Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”
Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”
Logan Lerman, “Fury”
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J. K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”
Carrie Coon, “Gone Girl”
Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Best Ensemble Acting
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Into the Woods”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“American Sniper”
“Gone Girl”
“The Imitation Game”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Wild”
Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“A Most Violent Year”
“Whiplash”
Best Live Action Family Film
“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Into the Woods”
“Maleficent”
“Muppets Most Wanted”
Best Aniamted Film
“Big Hero 6”
“The Boxtrolls”
“The LEGO Movie”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
Overlooked Film of the Year
“Calvary”
“Edge of the Tomorrow”
“Obvious Child”
“The Skeleton Twins”
“Snowpiercer”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”
“Ida”
“Mood Indigo”
“The Raid 2”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Glen Campbell: I”ll Be Me”
“Jodorowsky”s Dune”
“Life Itself”
“Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon”
Best Cinematography
“Birdman”
“Interstellar”
“Into the Woods”
“A Most Violent Year”
“The Theory of Everything”
“Unbroken”
Best Costume Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Inherent Vice”
“Into the Woods”
“Maleficent”
“The Theory of Everything”
Best Film Editing
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Gone Girl”
“Interstellar”
“Into the Woods”
Best Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Interstellar”
“Snowpiercer”
Best Original Score
“Birdman”
“Gone Girl”
“The Imitation Game”
“Interstellar”
“The Theory of Everything”
Best Original Song
“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”
“Immortals” from “Big Hero 6”
“Lost Stars” from “Begin Again”
“Miracles” from “Unbroken”
Best Visual Effects
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“Interstellar”
Best Stunts
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Edge of Tomorrow”
“John Wick”
“Need for Speed”
“The Raid 2”
Breakthrough Performance on Camera
Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”
Breakthrough Performance Behind the Camera
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”
Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”
Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”
Jon Stewart, “Rosewater”
Best Performance by a Youth (Male)
Ellar Coltrane, “Boyhood”
Daniel Huttlestone, “Into the Woods”
Jaeden Lieberber, “St. Vincent”
Ed Oxenbould, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”
Tony Revolori, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Performance by a Youth (Female)
Lilla Crawford, “Into the Woods”
Mackenzie Foy, “Interstellar”
Sterling Jerins, “And So It Goes”
three deserving movies lead nominees
really reflect how open the season is, even more exciting than last year
also ‘gone girl’, ‘imitation game’ and ‘theory’ all finally get recognition and begin to have a place in the race
very nice nominations all around
Interesting how Into the Woods keeps getting ensemble nods from critics groups but never getting a performance singled out. I’m sure that’ll change soon with industry awards like SAG and GG noms choosing Meryl as the representative.
Also the Lego movie seems to have a lot of support, even in a competitive original screenplay field. Are they a dark horse to be taken seriously? (I know they weren’t nominated here, but they’re still up for best picture and have been cited by other groups )
Ah, Arizona, nods for every Christmas release in contention except SELMA…
Wasn’t there only 1 screening for Selma? Did the Phoenix critics even see the movie?
I don’t know how the Phoenix critics have managed to see THE HOBBIT 3, INTO THE WOODS, AMERICAN SNIPER, UNBROKEN and A MOST VIOLENT YEAR either…
No Selma or Under the Skin? Best Director, David Fincher? Guardians of the Galaxy? Womp
I tuned out the first time GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY popped up.
I find it very funny that critics are giving Guardians of the Galaxy a free pass for its mediocrity (even though I had fun watching the film), but they are very hard on Nolan’s Interstellar.
I still don’t understand the obsession with The LEGO Movie. I’m not trying to say it was bad as I enjoyed it, but getting nominated for Best Picture at all of these Critics Awards shows is head-scratching to say the least. Personally I don’t even think it’s the best animated film this year.
Also shocked they left off Interstellar even though it got so many tech nominations, but put on Guardians when all it has besides a BP nomination is one for Ensemble and Visual Effects.
Carrie Coon being nominated for her fantastic performance as feirgy Margo in David Fincher’s Gone Girl feels awesome. To me, she’s certainly deserving of an Oscar nomination in the supporting category.
so great to see Carrie Coon in the list and for that matter Logan Lerman too for Fury
Wait… So Guardians of the Galaxy is in the top 10 but no Interstellar? Are you kidding me ? So irritating.
At least they nominated Wes Anderson for directing a great movie and Jodorowsky’s Dune, a really great piece of film documentary.
Love for The Homesman but I sincerely doubt that would go beyond this critics society.
Then again, SAG nominated Swank when no one else did for Conviction…
Holy crap, where the hell is Julianne Moore?! :O
It’s fine though, because this one oversight isn’t likely to impact the race much. I love spreading the wealth–Not saying she must win everything; it’s a more satisfying, refreshing win when any actor/actress doesn’t, in fact. I’m just stunned she wasn’t included or added as a 6th. I assume they’ve screened it.
Just saw it in NYC last night myself, and Moore lives up to the hype. A terrific performance that grows as her character deteriorates. Kristen Stewart, after this year, need no longer be associated with Twilight, because this performance displayed her capability in developing a character and giving a well-nuanced performances. Everyone else was solidly good, but I hope maybe Stewart could be a surprise Globe nominee and get some mainstream recognition. (This year’s been kind to Channing Tatum as well.) I love it when stars breakout with performances that might alter the path of their careers and allow them to transcend up to the next tier of acting status and respect.