‘Birdman’ strong with Central Ohio film critics nominations

In nominations announcements from those critics groups who bother with them, “Birdman” is far and away the leader, even if “Boyhood” remains the overall victor on the winning side. That played out again with the Central Ohio Film Critics Association, which handed Alejandro González Iñárritu's film 10 nominations Sunday morning. One wonders whether the film could lead with the Oscar nods, too, when they are announced in just 11 days.

Check out the full list of winners below. Winners will be announced Jan. 8. And catch the rest at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“A Most Violent Year”

“Nightcrawler”

“Selma”

“Snowpiercer”

“Whiplash”

Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

Best Supporting Actor

Josh Brolin, “Inherent Vice”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

Bong Joonho and Kelly Masterson, “Snowpiercer”

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Nick Hornby, “Wild”

Graham Moore, “The Imitation Game”

Best Original Screenplay

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

J.C. Chandor, “A Most Violent Year”

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and

Armando Bo, “Birdman”

Paul Webb, “Selma”

Best Cinematography

Benoît Delhomme, “The Theory of Everything”

Hoyte Van Hoytema, “Interstellar”

Daniel Landin, “Under the Skin”

Emmanuel Lubezki, ” Birdman”

Robert Yeoman, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Film Editing

Sandra Adair, “Boyhood”

Spencer Averick, “Selma”

Kirk Baxter, “Gone Girl”

Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, “Birdman”

Tom Cross, “Whiplash”

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Jóhann Jóhannsson, “The Theory of Everything”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Gone Girl”

Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman”

Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar”

Best Animated Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Book of Life”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Dinosaur 13”

“Finding Vivian Maier”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”

“Life Itself”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

“Ida”

“Two Days, “One Night”

“We Are the Best!”

Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

“Foxcatcher”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Actor of the Year (for an exemplary body of work)

Jessica Chastain (“The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Interstellar,” “Miss Julie” and “A Most Violent Year”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and “The Imitation Game”)

Jake Gyllenhaal (“Enemy” and “Nightcrawler”)

Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The LEGO Movie”)

Tilda Swinton (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Only Lovers Left Alive,” “Snowpiercer” and “The Zero Theorem”)

Breakthrough Film Artist

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” (for directing and screenwriting)

Ava DuVernay, “Selma” (for directing)

Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook” (for directing and screenwriting)

Gugu MbathaRaw, “Belle” and “Beyond the Lights” (for acting)

Justin Simien, “Dear White People” (for directing and screenwriting)

Best Overlooked Film

“The Babadook”

“Blue Ruin”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“Enemy”

“Locke”