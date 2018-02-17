Marvel

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Black Panther ahead

Black Panther might be on its way to being the most critically acclaimed and successful film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reviews are pointing out its strong villain, layered story, and great cast as indicators why it stands apart from other Marvel films. There’s also very little to connect it to the greater MCU offerings outside of the appearances we’ve seen in past films and those post-credits scenes that hint at what is coming in a few months.

That said, where does the film leave us on the greater mystery of the final Infinity Stone. We are aware of the location and origins of the other five stones, with Doctor Strange dropping the Time Stone at the end of 2016. Since then, we haven’t seen one stone pop up on screen, but did Black Panther change that?