Watch: Blur’s new song ‘Under the Westway’ gets a performance video

#Olympics
07.06.12 6 years ago

As promised, Blur delivered two new songs via Twitter this week, “Under the Westway” and “The Puritan.” Both now have official lyrics videos, and now one has a performance music video.

Check out Blur’s Damon Albarn behind the keys on “Under the Westway,” filmed in the studio. It confirms the suspicion that drummer Dave Rowntree need only toms to make a beat interesting, that kid instruments still have a place in “adult” music, and Albarn must have a deep-seeded affinity for Procol Harum’s “A Lighter Shade of Pale.”

Blur last released new music in 2010 on Record Store Day, a track called “Fool’s Day” penned for their Olympics gig. Blur are skedded to perform at the London Olympics closing ceremony on Aug. 12 and are playing two Swedish music festivals this summer. Albarn has been shady on details if their summer gigs are the last of their reunion, but at least there’s a 21-disc reissue and retrospective of Blur’s efforts, coming out on July 30.

As for Albarn’s other major project, Gorillaz, he told the Guardian that he and co-founder and artist Jamie Hewlett were no longer on speaking terms. Yeesh. See you guys at Coachella 2020.

