‘BoJack Horseman’ season 2 trailer achieves new excellence in blurbing

Netflix's “BoJack Horseman” was a show that snuck up on me last summer, eventually winding up as one of my favorite new shows of 2014. I'm excited to see if season 2 (which debuts July 17) can maintain the same surprising blend of absurdist comedy and genuine pathos that you get when your main character is a clinically depressed human/horse hybrid. The season 2 trailer is mainly a collection of gags, but its critical blurbs – particularly the one from The New York Times – do capture the specialness of the show in a very candid way.

Here's the trailer: