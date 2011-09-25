Box Office: Disney’s ‘Lion King’ roars (okay, squeaks) by Brad Pitt and ‘Moneyball’

In Friday’s Oscar Talk podcast I told Anne I thought “Moneyball” would struggle to beat out “The Lion King 3D” at the box office this weekend. I thought it would pull it out, but I just expected it to be a struggle. Well, turns out it was a struggle indeed, as Disney’s re-release took the top spot ($22.1 million) for a second weekend in a row, inching past Bennett Miller’s debuting Oscar hopeful ($20.6 million) in the process.
“Moneyball” was tops on Friday, but kid-friendly movies tend to get a big bump on Saturdays, so that’s what happened for “The Lion King 3D.” It’ll be interesting to see if Brad Pitt — who always does well overseas — can make baseball play in foreign markets.
Also opening this weekend were “Dolphin Tale” ($20.2 million) and “Abduction.” ($11.2 million) The former actually almost dropped “Moneyball” to third place. I haven’t seen either (and likely won’t), so, I won’t comment.
Other bits worth noting: “The Help” ($4.4 million) breezed past the $150 million mark, maintain yet another strong hold. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” is closing in on $175 million for the year, while “Midnight in Paris” is doing the same for $55 million. And if you haven’t noticed, outside of his bang-up year in 2000 (“Erin Brockovich” and “Traffic”) and the “Ocean’s” franchise, “Contagion” is Steven Soderbergh’s highest grossing film to date.
Here is HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood on this week’s box office.
(Courtesy: Exhibitor Relations)
Very good number for ‘Moneyball’. Given it’s A CinemaScore, it looks like it’ll have decent legs, too.
I’m happy that Contagion keeps having good holds.
And given the polarizing effect from last week, Drive even held better than I thought it would.
No chart?
I’m kind of glad The Lion King is doing so well. I hope studios re-release movies more (without the conversion though). I Jurassic Park gets one for its blu ray release, and I wonder how big Titanic’s will be.
Wasn’t available before I had to leave for an interview this morning. It’s there now.
How is Drive doing? And is Warrior a certified flop at this point? :/
Warrior is out of the Top 10 and finished 14th. Its now made about 12 million with a 25 million budget. It is huge big flop. It is also a very average movie.
They should re-release The Iron Giant.
I can’t wait to see Moneyball next week.
They should re-release The Iron Giant.
I can’t wait to see Moneyball next week.
Is it me, or does 50/50 look like one of the generic movies in a long time?
Re: 50/50. It isn’t.
50/50 is really, really good. It’s a hard movie to market, but it deserves to find an audience.
It isn’t generic, that is.
Oh, sorry. I hadn’t realized that I posted twice.
Abduction has settled in with a 3% on RT. Jesus. Looks like the Razzies found their frontrunner earlier than the Oscars.
Contagion will be released next month here in my country. Can’t wait for it, and also Drive and Moneyball.
No way does “Abduction” deserve to beat “Bucky Larson”!
Bucky Larson vs. Abduction.
Now there’s the Heart vs. Mind/The King’s Speech vs. The Social Network crap all over again! …only shittier.
James Berardinelli’s review made the probably correct observation that even apart from “Abduction”‘s shoddy construction, centering an action film around Taylor Lautner was a bad idea from the start because Lautner is an object of derision to young straight guys, who are the primary audience of most action films.
I’m now definitely expecting a 3D “Aladdin” for next year, given these numbers.
I read that review too, CAPTAINCANADA. And I agree (Lautner being a bad idea for an action film because young straight guys won’t go see it). Talk about wiping out a core audience. I also think Berardinelli is one of the better critics out there.
Has Lion King’s release been expanded past the originally planned two weeks? Disney would be fools to pull it out of theaters now.
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker bookend the top 10. Heh heh. Sorry – stupid comment, but I wanted to try my first post on the new site.
Oh, and I contributed to “Drive” this weekend; wish I didn’t.
I saw Drive at the weekend. Freakin’ loved it. There’s a film that oozes cool. And it’s really exciting to see a young breakout star go supernova. This is very much going to be Gosling’s year, Oscar nom or not.
I understand Brad Pitt is hugely popular in foreign markets – which is why all the marketing is centered on him, not baseball. Baseball is the or/major sport of countries including Japan, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua and maybe I’m forgetting others.