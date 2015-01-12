‘Boyhood,’ Larry McMurtry and the ‘Grand Budapest’ poster win Houston critics awards

01.12.15 4 years ago

Still with us? Yeah, a lot of groups decided to announce winners today. Next up, the Houston Film Critics Society, which joined the chorus and went with local grown “Boyhood.” The film won six awards, including a Texas Independent Film honor and a Technical Achievement prize.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and, if you're ready for more, all the rest at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Screenplay
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Cinematography
Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Foreign Film
“Force Majeure”

Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Original Song
“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

Best Poster Design
Annie Atkins for “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Worst Picture
“The Identical”

Texas Independent Film Award
“Boyhood”

Humanitarian Award
Joe Hall, Ghetto Film School

Lifetime Achievement Award
Larry McMurtry

Outstanding Achievement
Rick Ferguson and the Houston Film Commission

Technical Achievement
“Boyhood”

