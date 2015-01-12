‘Boyhood,’ Larry McMurtry and the ‘Grand Budapest’ poster win Houston critics awards

Still with us? Yeah, a lot of groups decided to announce winners today. Next up, the Houston Film Critics Society, which joined the chorus and went with local grown “Boyhood.” The film won six awards, including a Texas Independent Film honor and a Technical Achievement prize.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and, if you're ready for more, all the rest at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Screenplay

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Cinematography

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Foreign Film

“Force Majeure”

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Original Song

“Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie”

Best Poster Design

Annie Atkins for “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Worst Picture

“The Identical”

Texas Independent Film Award

“Boyhood”

Humanitarian Award

Joe Hall, Ghetto Film School

Lifetime Achievement Award

Larry McMurtry

Outstanding Achievement

Rick Ferguson and the Houston Film Commission

Technical Achievement

“Boyhood”