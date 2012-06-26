Watch: ‘Breaking Bad’ Season 5 trailer sets off a ticking time bomb of anticipation

06.26.12

“Breaking Bad” fans are awaiting the premiere of Season 5 with bated breath, anxiously anticipating the Walter White saga’s sure-to-be-explosive final chapter. In the lead-up to the show’s July 15 debut (super fans can catch it a couple days early at the show’s San Diego Comic Con panel), AMC has released another morsel for viewers with this 30-second promo that opens with cool and calculated hit man/”cleaner” Mike intoning to Walter:”You’re trouble…you’re a time bomb tick-ticking away. And I have no intention of being around for the boom.”

But Walter doesn’t let the cryptic musings of others deter him from his ruthless quest to become “king” of the Albuquerque meth trade, oh no. As he puts it: “There’s a market to be filled…and currently no one to fill it.”

Oh, Walter! When will you ever learn?

After watching the promo below, let us know what you think in the comments! (Also be sure and visit our Breaking Bad hub page to get your fix of everything related to the show.)

