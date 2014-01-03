Vince Gilligan thinks Mike Ehrmantraut ‘Better Call Saul’

(CBR) Assuming all goes as planned, viewers will return to the “Breaking Bad” universe later this year with “Better Call Saul”, a spinoff centering on Bob Odenkirk”s strip-mall lawyer, Saul Goodman. The show is, “by and large,” a prequel, according to co-creator Vince Gilligan, and that means certain characters from “Breaking Bad” might show up for the new take on Saul. Mike Ehrmantraut, for instance.

“The character that springs to mind would be Mike,” Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly about which “Breaking Bad” characters fit most easily into the “Better Call Saul” vision. “That would be a great deal of fun. I would say the sky”s the limit, at least theoretically speaking.”

Gilligan previously expressed his desire to see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on “Better Call Saul”, but it”s easier to imagine Jonathan Banks returning as Mike, given his ties to Saul outside of the Walter White of it all. Still, Gilligan and his writers are more worried about cracking Saul as a lead character, and less so about cameos.

“He seems to be a character who is pretty happy with himself, especially when we first meet him,” said Gilligan. “He seems to be a pretty happy-go-lucky guy, and that makes him everything that Walter White is not. And that also makes for tricky drama. When I say drama, even in a comedy, you want drama, you want tension and conflict, and a character that at heart seems at peace with himself is intrinsically undramatic.”