Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, LMFAO and others to guest on new will.i.am album

#Britney Spears #Busta Rhymes
01.30.12 7 years ago

“#willpower”, the latest solo album from collabo-happy Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am, is shaping up to be a crowded set indeed, as the singer has revealed in a new interview that the forthcoming LP will feature guest appearances from the likes of Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, LMFAO, Shakira, Busta Rhymes and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger (who, in case you hadn’t heard, has just been booted from her judging slot on FOX’s “The X-Factor”), among others.

“I have a song with Alicia Keys – me, Alicia and Swedish House Mafia,” will.i.am told UK radio station Capital FM. “I have a song with The Beats, which is pretty grand. Me and Shakira have been trying to finish the stuff we started, and me and Britney is really crazy.”

Indeed, the new album is truly star-studded – its lead single “T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever)” featured vocals from both Mick Jagger and Jennifer Lopez. That track has so far reached a peak of No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“So we got a song with me, LMFAO and Eva Simons,” he continued. “A song with me and Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz. I got a whole other bunch of collaborations.”

LMFAO, not incidentally, are signed to will.i.am music, the singer’s Interscope-distributed imprint. Will.i.am previously revealed that the duo would be performing with Madonna at the upcoming Superbowl halftime show.

“#willpower” is expected to see release sometime this year.

What do you think of will.i.am’s list of collaborators? Excited for anyone in particular?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Busta Rhymes
TAGSAlicia KeysBritney SpearsBusta RhymesLMFAOnicole scherzingerWILL.I.AMWillPower

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP