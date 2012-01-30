Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, LMFAO and others to guest on new will.i.am album

“#willpower”, the latest solo album from collabo-happy Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am, is shaping up to be a crowded set indeed, as the singer has revealed in a new interview that the forthcoming LP will feature guest appearances from the likes of Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, LMFAO, Shakira, Busta Rhymes and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger (who, in case you hadn’t heard, has just been booted from her judging slot on FOX’s “The X-Factor”), among others.

“I have a song with Alicia Keys – me, Alicia and Swedish House Mafia,” will.i.am told UK radio station Capital FM. “I have a song with The Beats, which is pretty grand. Me and Shakira have been trying to finish the stuff we started, and me and Britney is really crazy.”

Indeed, the new album is truly star-studded – its lead single “T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever)” featured vocals from both Mick Jagger and Jennifer Lopez. That track has so far reached a peak of No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“So we got a song with me, LMFAO and Eva Simons,” he continued. “A song with me and Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz. I got a whole other bunch of collaborations.”

LMFAO, not incidentally, are signed to will.i.am music, the singer’s Interscope-distributed imprint. Will.i.am previously revealed that the duo would be performing with Madonna at the upcoming Superbowl halftime show.

“#willpower” is expected to see release sometime this year.

What do you think of will.i.am’s list of collaborators? Excited for anyone in particular?