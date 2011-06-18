Britney Spears’ ‘I Wanna Go’ video to sneak on Bravo Sunday night

Britney Spears is riding high on positive responses to her new summer Femme Fatale tour, and now fans can get a glimpse of the video for her single “I Wanna Go” earlier than expected.

The pop star is sneaking a clip from the video tomorrow (Sunday) night on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” at 11 PM ET.

The song will then serve as the theme for Bravo’s summer campaign.



The video is scheduled to debut June 22 at 6 a.m. EST.

Chris Marrs Piliero, known for The Black Keys videos “Tighten Up” and “Howlin’ For You,” directed the “I Wanna Go.” Spears tweeted the above photo from the video.

Listen to the song here.