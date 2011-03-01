Britney Spears releases track listing for ‘Femme Fatale’

#Britney Spears
03.01.11 7 years ago

It”s March 1, which means we”re officially into the month that Britney Spears’ “Femme Fatale” drops on March 29. Today, courtesy of Idolator, we get the track listing for not only regular edition, but the 16-track deluxe edition.

Snippets of several of the songs are leaking almost daily, as we’ve reported here, including â€¨â€¨”I Wanna Go,” “Inside Out,” We also got the hi-tech video for “Hold It Against Me.” 

DELUXE TRACK LISTING FOR BRITNEY SPEARS’ “FEMME FATALE.” 

1. Till The World Endsâ€¨

2. Hold It Against Meâ€¨

3. Inside Out

â€¨4. I Wanna Goâ€¨

5. How I Roll

â€¨6. (Drop Dead) Beautiful (Feat. Sabi)â€¨

7. Seal It With A Kissâ€¨

8. Big Fat Bass (Feat. Will.I.Am)â€¨

9. Trouble For Meâ€¨

10. Trip To Your Heart

â€¨11. Gasolineâ€¨

12. Criminalâ€¨

13. Up N” Down

â€¨14. He About To Lose Me

â€¨15. Selfish

â€¨16. Don”t Keep Me Waiting

What do you think of the track listings?  Is a Will.I.Am cameo a good or bad thing?
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsFemme Fatalehold it against me

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP