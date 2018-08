Britney Spears releases track listing for ‘Femme Fatale’

It”s March 1, which means we”re officially into the month that Britney Spears’ “Femme Fatale” drops on March 29. Today, courtesy of Idolator, we get the track listing for not only regular edition, but the 16-track deluxe edition.

Snippets of several of the songs are leaking almost daily, as we’ve reported here, including 

”I Wanna Go,” “Inside Out,” We also got the hi-tech video for “Hold It Against Me.”

DELUXE TRACK LISTING FOR BRITNEY SPEARS’ “FEMME FATALE.”

1. Till The World Ends


2. Hold It Against Me


3. Inside Out


4. I Wanna Go


5. How I Roll


6. (Drop Dead) Beautiful (Feat. Sabi)


7. Seal It With A Kiss


8. Big Fat Bass (Feat. Will.I.Am)


9. Trouble For Me


10. Trip To Your Heart


11. Gasoline


12. Criminal


13. Up N” Down


14. He About To Lose Me


15. Selfish


16. Don”t Keep Me Waiting

What do you think of the track listings? Is a Will.I.Am cameo a good or bad thing?