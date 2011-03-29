Britney Spears sets ‘Femme Fatale’ tour: Enrique Iglesias quits tour

Britney Spears will kick off a world tour June 17, starting at Sacramento”s Power Balance Pavilion. The first leg ends Aug. 13 at Toronto”s Air Canada Centre.

Spears” rumored tour was confirmed this morning at “Good Morning America,” which featured taped pieces of Spears performing in San Francisco Sunday night. Spears” new album, “Femme Fatale,” drops today. Read our review here.

Even before the first ticket for the Live Nation-produced out is sold, however, there seems to be some controversy. Touring partner Enrique Iglesias has already dropped out. Billboard reports that Iglesias, who is undergoing a bit of a career resurgence himself, was to have his own complete production, an unusual move for a support act. More as the story develops.

Spears last toured behind her 2008 album, “Circus.” The 2009 tour grossed $120 million over 84 shows, according to Billboard.

In other Spears news, she will “guest host” Wango Tango, the annual concert put on by Los Angeles” Top 40 station KIIS. This year”s concert will take place May 14 at the Staples Center. No word on whether Spears will perform, but we doubt it since promoters no doubt want to save the excitement for her concert at the same venue two months later.

June 17 Sacramento, CA Power Balance Pavilion

June 18 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

June 24 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

June 25 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

June 28 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena

June 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

July 1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

July 4 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

July 6 St. Paul, MN Xcel Center

July 8 Chicago, IL United Center

July 12 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

July 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center

July 15 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

July 17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

July 20 Orlando, FL Amway Center

July 22 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

July 26 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

July 28 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 31 Washington, DC Verizon Center

August 2 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

August 8 Boston, MA TD Garden

August 11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

August 13 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre