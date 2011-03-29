Britney Spears sets ‘Femme Fatale’ tour: Enrique Iglesias quits tour

03.29.11 7 years ago

Britney Spears will kick off a world tour June 17, starting at Sacramento”s Power Balance Pavilion. The first leg ends  Aug. 13 at Toronto”s Air Canada Centre.

Spears” rumored tour was confirmed this morning at “Good Morning America,” which featured taped pieces of Spears performing in San Francisco Sunday night. Spears” new album, “Femme Fatale,” drops today. Read our review here.

Even before the first ticket for the Live Nation-produced out is sold, however, there seems to be some controversy. Touring partner Enrique Iglesias has already dropped out. Billboard reports that Iglesias, who is undergoing a bit of a career resurgence himself, was to have his own complete production, an unusual move for a support act. More as the story develops.

Spears last toured behind her 2008 album, “Circus.” The 2009 tour grossed $120 million over 84 shows, according to Billboard.

In other Spears news, she will “guest host” Wango Tango, the annual concert put on by Los Angeles” Top 40 station KIIS. This year”s concert will take place May 14 at the Staples Center. No word on whether Spears will perform, but we doubt it since promoters no doubt want to save the excitement for her concert at the same venue two months later.

June 17            Sacramento, CA            Power Balance Pavilion
June 18            San Jose, CA                HP Pavilion
June 20            Los Angeles, CA            Staples Center
June 24            Anaheim, CA                 Honda Center
June 25             Las Vegas, NV            MGM Grand
June 28            Portland, OR                Rose Garden Arena
June 29            Tacoma, WA                 Tacoma Dome
July 1            Vancouver, BC                  Rogers Arena
July 4            Winnipeg, MB                  MTS Centre
July 6            St. Paul, MN                     Xcel Center
July 8            Chicago, IL                     United Center
July 12            Dallas, TX                       American Airlines Center
July 13            Houston, TX                   Toyota Center
July 15            New Orleans, LA            New Orleans Arena
July 17            Atlanta, GA                   Philips Arena
July 20            Orlando, FL                  Amway Center
July 22            Miami, FL                        American Airlines Arena
July 26            Cleveland, OH             Quicken Loans Arena
July 28            Detroit, MI                        Palace of Auburn Hills
July 30            Philadelphia, PA             Wells Fargo Center
July 31            Washington, DC            Verizon Center
August 2            Uniondale, NY              Nassau Coliseum
August 5            East Rutherford, NJ            Izod Center
August 8            Boston, MA                  TD Garden
August 11            Montreal, QC                Bell Centre
August 13            Toronto, ON                 Air Canada Centre

 

