Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band added to Grammy Awards

02.02.12 7 years ago

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are the latest act to join the parade of performers for the 54th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. Are they nominated? No, they didn”t release an album during the eligibility period, but Bruce is The Boss, after all, and he and the E Street Band have a new album, “Wrecking Ball” coming out March 6.  The news comes on top of Springsteen’s plans to play the Apollo Theater on March 8.

He joins Katy Perry, who was announced yesterday, and Adele, who was announced on Monday,  as well a such previously announced performers as  Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson; Glen Campbell with The Band Perry and Blake Shelton; Coldplay and Rihanna; Foo Fighters; Bruno Mars; Paul McCartney; Nicki Minaj; Katy Perry; and Taylor Swift.

Additionally, Jack Black, Fergie, ?uestlove and Ringo Starr have been added as presented. Previously announced presenters include Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Gwyneth Paltrow.
 

