Bryan Singer plans to explore mutant origins in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

At the time of the interview, Singer was unsure as to whether “Days of Future Past” would contain a post-credits scene that leads into “Apocalypse” in the same way “The Wolverine” led into “Days of Future Past,” but he was clear that there will be a connection between the “First Class” sequel and “Apocalypse.”

“Something that happens in this movie causes what’s going to happen in that movie,” Singer told EW. “[‘X-Men: Apocalypse’] will also address historical mutant-cy, meaning the deep past, mutant origins and things like that. It”s something that”s always intrigued me when we think about our Gods and our history and miracles and powers.”

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is slated for a 2016 release.