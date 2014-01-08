Bryan Singer plans to explore mutant origins in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

(CBR) It’s a big day for fans of Fox’s “X-Men” films. Not only did Evan Jonigkeit reveal he would play a young “Toad” in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but Bryan Singer spoke with Entertainment Weekly to discuss sparse details on the recently-announced “X-Men: Apocalypse,” due to hit theaters in 2016. While Singer made the initial announcement, he’s currently only signed on as co-writer (alongside Simon Kinberg and “X2” writing duo Dan Harris and Michael Dougherty) and producer, though Singer’s “desire would be to direct it.”
At the time of the interview, Singer was unsure as to whether “Days of Future Past” would contain a post-credits scene that leads into “Apocalypse” in the same way “The Wolverine” led into “Days of Future Past,” but he was clear that there will be a connection between the “First Class” sequel and “Apocalypse.”
“Something that happens in this movie causes what’s going to happen in that movie,” Singer told EW. “[‘X-Men: Apocalypse’] will also address historical mutant-cy, meaning the deep past, mutant origins and things like that. It”s something that”s always intrigued me when we think about our Gods and our history and miracles and powers.”
“X-Men: Apocalypse” is slated for a 2016 release.
