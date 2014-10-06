Calvin Harris dropping new album ‘Motion’ with HAIM, Ellie Goulding, Gwen Stefani

Dance music superstar Calvin Harris is dropping his new album “Motion” in time for Christmas.

“Motion” will feature guests including Ellie Goulding, Gwen Stefani, HAIM, Big Sean, Alesso, Tinashe, R3hab and more, and will hit shelves on Nov. 4.

Harris is riding high right now with new hit “Blame” featuring John Newman, which you can hear below.

Calvin Harris' “Summer” was in frequent rotation at top 40 radio stations all this past season.

“18 Months,” Harris' last album, was released in 2012 and peaked at No. 19 on The Billboard 200. “Motion” is very likely to top that high-water mark. The DJ helped lead the bill at the Austin City Limits music fest this past weekend, and will do so again for Weekend 2 there.

Here is the tracklist for Calvin Harris' “Motion”:

1. Faith

2. Under Control (w/ Alesso Feat. Hurts)

3. Blame (feat. John Newman)

4. Love Now (feat. All About She)

5. Slow Acid

6. Outside (feat. Ellie Goulding)

7. It Was You (w/ Firebeatz)

8. Summer

9. Overdrive (w/ Ummet Ozcan)

10. Ecstacy (feat. Hurts)

11. Pray To God (feat. Haim)

12. Open Wide (feat. Big Sean)

13. Together (feat. Gwen Stefani)

14. Burnin (w/ R3hab)

15. Dollar Signs (feat. Tinashe)