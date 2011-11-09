Cameron Crowe’s ‘We Bought a Zoo’ gets a nifty new poster

With all the talk about the great “unknowns” this season, with “Young Adult” and “J. Edgar” having dropped over the last week and “War Horse,” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” still to come, Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo” has kind of fallen through the cracks of expectation. I haven’t heard much about it and most seemed to disavow it after that saccharine-loaded trailer, but I’m actually looking forward to it with fingers crossed.
Details of the Jónsi-led soundtrack were recently revealed and I noted in a Best Original Song finger-to-the-wind post that the track “Gathering Stories” will be in the mix for that category. But what else could register for the film? Is Matt Damon lurking as a Best Actor possibility? Is the adapted screenplay up to snuff? I just don’t know.
But I do know that the new poster for the film is a nice little marketing stroke. None of the one-sheets for the film so far have taken the bait of plastering Damon or Scarlett Johansson’s face on there, which is nice. Posters these days are always inevitable tragedies of art work. The latest “Carnage” example, for instance, just had me deleting the email, shaking my head this morning.
Check out the “We Bought a Zoo” poster below. The film opens nationwide on December 23.
For what it’s worth Karger said he really liked the movie and that Damon was excellent in it. I think it probably wont be anything more than a cute family Xmas movie, but who knows.
Pre-buzz, pre-critics, I am also looking forward to this. I’ve really taken a liking to Damon over the last few years. I’m always intrigued by Johansson (for better or worse). And the trailer gives me hope that it’ll at least be decent, if not an awards player.
That’s a nifty poster… and I have high hopes for this film as well.
The MPAA just gave the film a “PG” rating. Not that it should really matter – but when was the last time a non-animated PG film was ever in contention for Best Picture? I’m wondering if this may not be “hard” enough for the Academy. We’ll see…
“Good Night and Good Luck,” from 2005, was the last nominee, I believe, but I’m not sure about movies since then that were in contention but didn’t get it.
***None of the one-sheets for the film so far have taken the bait of plastering Damon or Scarlett Johansson’s face on there, which is nice.***
Ahem… [impawards.com]