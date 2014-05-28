Can Marvel still deliver the troubled ‘Ant-Man’ in 2015?

#Paul Rudd #Marvel
05.28.14 4 years ago

After director Edgar Wright's recent departure from Marvel's “Ant-Man,” will the studio still make the film's summer 2015 release date?

Marvel president Kevin Feige may be having a difficult time getting the already-risky film back on track, according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources.

Wright and Marvel split last week, “due to differences in their vision” on the superhero. Apparently, Feige had been increasingly unsure of the “Shaun of the Dead” director's vision and ordered several re-writes from Wright and his co-writer Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”), pushing back the film's original production start date of early June to the tail-end of July.

Following Wright's departure, the start date has been pushed back even further, as Marvel scrambles to find a new director.

Besides finding a new director who can pick up where Wright left off after nearly a decade in development (Marvel hired him for the gig way back in 2006), several of the film's key members also need to be replaced after they exited the film in the wake of the production delay.

The report adds that star Paul Rudd is still attached, however.

This isn't the first time Marvel has butted heads with creative figures. Director Patty Jenkins was fired from “Thor: The Dark World,” while actors Edward Norton (“The Incredible Hulk”) and Terrence Howard (“Iron Man”) were replaced by Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, respectively, for follow-up films.

More recently, “Daredevil” showrunner Drew Goddard was replaced by Steven S. DeKnight, although the former will still receive an executive producer credit. 

“Ant-Man's” cast also includes Patrick Wilson, Michael Douglas and Matt Gerald.

 “Ant-Man” is currently scheduled to open July 17, 2015.

Joss Whedon's “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will hit theaters first in May 1, 2015. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd#Marvel
TAGSAge of UltronAntManEDGAR WRIGHTKEVIN FEIGEMarvelMICHAEL DOUGLASMICHAEL PENAPATRICK WILSONPAUL RUDDTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP