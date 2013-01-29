‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ to shoot at L.A.’s Raleigh Manhattan Beach Studios

Captain America is staying in the U.S.

Despite rumors that the Marvel superhero sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” would be shooting in Europe (as the franchise’s first film did), it was revealed today that it will instead shoot primarily at Raleigh Manhattan Beach Studios in Los Angeles, according to Collider.

Stages are reportedly already being built for the film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (“Community”) and featuring Chis Evans as the title hero first seen in the “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “The Avengers.” It’s been previously reported that the film will begin production in April.

“Iron Man,” its sequel, and “Thor” were all partially shot at Raleigh.

“Winter Soldier” will still likely shoot several key scenes in Europe, plus some location work in Cleveland and New Mexico. The film also features the return of previous Marvel actors Sebastian Stan (as The Winter Soldier), Cobie Smulders, Toby Jones, Scarlett Johansson, and Samuel L. Jackson, plus newcomers Anthony Mackie (as Facon) and Frank Grillo.

Hayley Atwell isn’t returning, and the lead female role has yet to be cast.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens April 4, 2014.