The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

For the most part, female superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have played a secondary role to their male counterparts. Heck, it took 20 movies for a character played by a woman to appear in the title (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

That all changes with Captain Marvel.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (the Half Nelson team who also wrote the script), Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a United States Air Force pilot who turns into the titular superhero after an alien device mutates her DNA, making her “as powerful a character as [Marvel has] ever put in a movie.” On Wednesday, Larson, along with Entertainment Weekly, revealed her outfit. (It’s maybe not internet breaking-worthy, but it still looks pretty good.)

Captain Marvel sidesteps the traditional origin-story template, and when it begins, Carol already has her powers. She’s left her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law’s enigmatic commander. But before long, Carol finds herself back on Earth with new questions about her past. And she’s got a formidable enemy in the form of the [shape-shifting] Skrulls. (Via)

Also along for the ride are Samuel L. Jackson and Lee Pace returning as Nick Fury and Ronan the Accuser (good on them for not being dead), Jude Law as Mar-Vell, Djimon Hounsou, and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos.

The ’90s-set Captain Marvel (there better be at least one Matchbox Twenty song) opens on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3… eventually.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)