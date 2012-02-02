Carrie Underwood sets release date for her fourth studio album

02.02.12 7 years ago

It”s been more than two years since the release of Carrie Underwood”s last album, “Play On,” but the drought is almost over: The “American Idol” winner”s fourth studio set will come out May 1.

The album”s title has yet to be announced-Heaven forbid in this blogging age that any artist dare leak out more than one tidbit of info at a time-but we do know that the first single from the Mark Bright-produced set will be “Good Girl.”  “I”m so excited, I love this song, I think it”s going to blow you guys away!,” Underwood somewhat awkwardly announced via video on her website last week.

Since her 2005 debut, ”Some Hearts,” Underwood has sold more than 13 million albums and won five Grammys.

You can catch Underwood next on Saturday when the Grant Ole Opry member appears with Steven Tyler on a special Super Bowl edition of CMT”s “Crossroads” taped live from Indianapolis.

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLCARRIE UNDERWOODCMTCrossroadsFourth AlbumMark BrightPlay OnSome Heartssteven tylerSUPER BOWL

