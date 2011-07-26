Cee Lo announces imminent release of new Goodie Mob ‘Drugs’ album

Cee Lo Green took to his Twitter feed yesterday to make an announcement about more new music.

No, not for NBC’s “The Voice.”

No, nothing from his recent solo set “The Lady Killer.“

Nor from new material for Gnarls Barkley with Danger Mouse. Or from a prospective Las Vegas residency.

As was foretold in his interview with HitFix, the crooner has reformed with his former hip-hop troupe Goodie Mobb and work is considerably complete enough for him to reveal an album title — “We Sell Drugs Too” — and that the set will be out in the fall.

“Its official NEW GOODIE MOB ALBUM”WE SELL DRUGS TOO!” this fall!!!! Expect nothing more then the same thang!I know u gone love it:),” he wrote.

Hey, 140 characters ain’t much. No other details have yet been provided.

Goodie Mob last released 2004’s “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show,” sans Cee Lo after the rhymer broke off for a solo career.

Cee Lo also told us he’s not giving up on Gnarls either. No wonder Dr. Busy dropped out of Rihanna’s tour.