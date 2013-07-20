Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill to voice Superman, Green Lantern in ‘Lego Movie’

The upcoming “Lego Movie” is shaping up to be a “21 Jump Street” reunion — only with superheroes.

Among the slew of superhero movie news coming out of Comic-Con today, the directors of “The Lego Movie” revealed that “Jump” co-stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill will both be lending their voices to animated version of DC superheroes for the film, with Tatum taking on Superman and Hill giving life to Green Lantern.

Furthermore, “The Avengers” star Cobie Smulders is jumping from Marvel to DC in order to voice Wonder Woman in “Lego.” According to previous reports, Smulders was one of Joss Whedon’s early choices to play Wonder Woman in the “Avengers” director’s planned live-action version which never took shape.

“Lego” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (who also helmed “21 Jump Street”) revealed the news during the film’s Comic-Con panel in the crowded Hall H.

“Arrested Development” star Will Arnett was previously announced as the voice of Batman.



In the 3D computer-animated film, a regular joe (voiced by “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Chris Pratt) is mistaken for the Lego savior known as the Master Builder who can use his building powers to save the universe.

Tatum, Hill and Smulders join the all-star cast which also includes Elizabeth Banks, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Alison Brie, Will Ferrell, Nick Offerman and Charlie Day. Tatum and Hill will also reunite with Lord and Miller for a sequel to “21 Jump Street,” scheduled to shoot this fall.



“The Lego Movie” will be released on February 7, 2014.