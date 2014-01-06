Watch Christina Perri transform from machine to ‘Human’ in new video

From Beyonce to Lily Allen, female pop artists have been using music videos as a forum to critique cultural pressures of perfection. Now, up-and-comer Christina Perri tackles the subject in her new video for “Human.” Watch it here or below.
The “Thousand Years” singer-songwriter draws directly from the lyrics of “Human” for its video, opening with her standing on a starkly lit platform that highlights her bionic body parts. As Perri sings “I can turn it on / be a good machine,” her face reveals vulnerability and sadness as the lyrics continue to point to her struggle: “I can hold the weight of worlds, if that”s what you need.” She gathers her strength alone, finally stepping off the platform and transforming into her real skin. Perri’s tattoos appear as she walks proudly and belts the chorus: “But I’m only human / and I bleed when I fall down / I’m only human / and I crash and I break down.”
“Human” is the first single off Perri’s second studio album, “Head or Heart,” out March 11. The album’s tracklist, below the video, includes a duet with Ed Sheeran called “Be My Forever.” Perri kicks off her North American tour on April 4 in Denver and the complete dates are below.
Here’s the tracklist for Christina Perri’s “Head or Heart”:
1. trust
2. burning gold
3. be my forever (feat. Ed Sheeran)
4. human
5. one night
6. i dont wanna break
7. sea of lovers
8. the words
9. lonely child
10. run
11. butterfly
12. shot me in the heart
13. i believe
Christina Perri 2014 tour dates:
April 4 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
April 5 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
April 8 Minneapolis, MN Mill – City Nights
April 9 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
April 11 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
April 12 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart”s
April 14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
April 16, 17 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
April 19 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
April 20 Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
April 24 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
April 25 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
April 26 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe
April 28 St. Louis, MO – Plush
April 29 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
April 30 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
May 2 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
May 3 St.Petersburg, FL – State Theatre
May 6 Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 7 Austin, TX – Emo”s
May 9 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
May 10 Lawrence, KS – Grenada Theater
May 13 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
May 14 San Diego, CA – Humphreys
May 16 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
May 17 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
May 20 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
May 21 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
May 23 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
May 24 Seattle, WA – Neptune
May 26 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
