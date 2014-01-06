Watch Christina Perri transform from machine to ‘Human’ in new video

From Beyonce to Lily Allen , female pop artists have been using music videos as a forum to critique cultural pressures of perfection. Now, up-and-comer Christina Perri tackles the subject in her new video for “Human.” Watch it here or below.

The “ Thousand Years ” singer-songwriter draws directly from the lyrics of “Human” for its video, opening with her standing on a starkly lit platform that highlights her bionic body parts. As Perri sings “I can turn it on / be a good machine,” her face reveals vulnerability and sadness as the lyrics continue to point to her struggle: “I can hold the weight of worlds, if that”s what you need.” She gathers her strength alone, finally stepping off the platform and transforming into her real skin. Perri’s tattoos appear as she walks proudly and belts the chorus: “But I’m only human / and I bleed when I fall down / I’m only human / and I crash and I break down.”

“Human” is the first single off Perri’s second studio album, “Head or Heart,” out March 11. The album’s tracklist, below the video, includes a duet with Ed Sheeran called “Be My Forever.” Perri kicks off her North American tour on April 4 in Denver and the complete dates are below.

Here’s the tracklist for Christina Perri’s “Head or Heart”:

1. trust

2. burning gold

3. be my forever (feat. Ed Sheeran)

4. human

5. one night

6. i dont wanna break

7. sea of lovers

8. the words

9. lonely child

10. run

11. butterfly

12. shot me in the heart

13. i believe

Christina Perri 2014 tour dates:

April 4 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

April 5 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

April 8 Minneapolis, MN Mill – City Nights

April 9 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

April 11 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

April 12 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart”s

April 14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

April 16, 17 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

April 19 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

April 20 Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

April 24 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

April 25 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

April 26 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe

April 28 St. Louis, MO – Plush

April 29 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

April 30 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

May 2 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

May 3 St.Petersburg, FL – State Theatre

May 6 Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 7 Austin, TX – Emo”s

May 9 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 10 Lawrence, KS – Grenada Theater

May 13 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

May 14 San Diego, CA – Humphreys

May 16 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

May 17 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

May 20 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

May 21 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

May 23 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

May 24 Seattle, WA – Neptune

May 26 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre