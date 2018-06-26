Universal

If it seemed like the trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were giving a bit too much away, you were actually right. According to Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, a lot of the marketing for the new film directed by J.A. Bayona gave away the surprises nestled at the end of the film. If you’ve seen any of the ads running this weekend or watched the trailers online, you’ve seen the scene above and another featuring the giant underwater Mosasaurus with some nearby surfers.

According to Trevorrow in a chat with i09, two of the biggest spoilers ended up right out there for free in the trailers and commercials:

“It was very frustrating for me,” he said. “That’s a relationship that we have with marketing [and] there are a lot of different needs. I try to be very lucid and rational about it, [but] to speak frankly, there is a very, very small percentage of people who watch all the trailers. The rest of the world might only see one.”

The first film of the new trilogy did a pretty good job of hiding its evil dinosaur until the film’s release, aside from the toy release, but this one didn’t really even hide what was going on. Even though the early trailers were confirmed to only show a piece of the film’s story, the later releases opened the floodgates.