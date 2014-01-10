Comic-Con International eliminating four-day passes

(CBR) Comic-Con International organizers have announced that four-day passes will not be sold for this year”s event, and that the Preview Night option will only be available to those who buy badges for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The news arrives just a month after preregistration was postponed until early this year so EPIC Registration could “fine-tune” the online system that so often frustrates would-be attendees. No specific time frame was offered for when preregistration will be open to those who bought badges in 2013, only “sometime in early 2014.”

The update also includes slight price increases, with adult badges for Thursday through Saturday rising $3 to $45, and Sunday jumping $6 to $30. (You can see a complete price breakdown below.)

Comic-Con has had to cap attendance at about 130,000 for several years now, and more recently began spreading panels and other events to nearby hotels and outdoor venues as organizers await the planned $520 million expansion of the San Diego Convention Center targeted for completion in 2018.

No reason was given for the elimination of the four-day badges, but New York Comic Con, which last year reached San Diego-sized attendance figures, reduced the number of three-day passes in an effort to allow more people to attend the event each day.