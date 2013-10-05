Complete lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Did Stop’ from ‘Saturday Night Live’

Looking for a new song at your local Karaoke bar? How about “Saturday Night Live’s” new version of “We Can’t Stop,” a government shutdown inspired tune “We Did Stop” (the government)?

You can watch the slick video version featuring Miley Cyrus as none other than Minnesota congresswoman Michele Backman and “SNL” regular Taran Killam as, um, Speaker of the house John Boehner here.

Then relive the spot on lyrics below.

It”s our party

We can do what we want

It”s our party

We can say what we want

It”s our party say what we want

We can stop what we want

We can vote how we want

Defund what we want

Red states and sweaty bodies everywhere

Bill”s in the house like we don”t care

’cause we came to shut it all down now

No government around now

If you”re not ready for health care

Can I get a “HELL, NO!”

‘Cause we”re gonna keep it shut down

D.C.is a closed town all-round

So la da di da di

Republican Party

Repping G.O.P.

Doing whatever we want

This is our house

This is our rules

And we did stop (the government)

Yeah, we did stop (shut that down)

Can”t you see it”s we

Who are right?

Can”t you see it”s we

Who ’bout that life?

We can say what we want

It”s our party say what we want

We can stop what we want

We can vote how we want

Defund what we want

To my government workers on the furlough

Even though you”re already paid low

Remember only God can judge us

Forget the haters ’cause somebody elected us

And everyone in line for early childcare

Anyone who planned to see a grizzly bear

We are all so shut down here

Getting so shut down, yeah, yeah, yeah

So la da di da di

Republican Party

Repping G.O.P.

Doing whatever we want

This is our house

This is our rules

And we did stop (the government)

Yeah, we did stop (shut that down)

Can”t you see it”s we

Who are the right?

Can”t you see it”s we

Who ’bout that life?

It”s our party

We can do what we want to

It”s our house

We can vote how we want to

It”s our floor

We can say what we want to

It’s our bill

We can vote how we want to, yeah

Sorry IRS

We can do what we want

We can say what we want to

Oh, yeah

Too bad astronaut

We can do what we want

We can do what we want to

Shut that down