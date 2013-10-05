Complete lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Did Stop’ from ‘Saturday Night Live’

Looking for a new song at your local Karaoke bar? How about “Saturday Night Live’s” new version of “We Can’t Stop,” a government shutdown inspired tune “We Did Stop” (the government)?
You can watch the slick video version featuring Miley Cyrus as none other than Minnesota congresswoman Michele Backman and “SNL” regular Taran Killam as, um, Speaker of the house John Boehner here.
Then relive the spot on lyrics below.
It”s our party
We can do what we want
It”s our party
We can say what we want
It”s our party say what we want
We can stop what we want
We can vote how we want
Defund what we want
Red states and sweaty bodies everywhere
Bill”s in the house like we don”t care
’cause we came to shut it all down now
No government around now
If you”re not ready for health care
Can I get a “HELL, NO!”
‘Cause we”re gonna keep it shut down
D.C.is a closed town all-round
So la da di da di
Republican Party
Repping G.O.P.
Doing whatever we want
This is our house
This is our rules
And we did stop (the government)
Yeah, we did stop (shut that down)
Can”t you see it”s we
Who are right?
Can”t you see it”s we
Who ’bout that life?
We can say what we want
It”s our party say what we want
We can stop what we want
We can vote how we want
Defund what we want
To my government workers on the furlough
Even though you”re already paid low
Remember only God can judge us
Forget the haters ’cause somebody elected us
And everyone in line for early childcare
Anyone who planned to see a grizzly bear
We are all so shut down here
Getting so shut down, yeah, yeah, yeah
So la da di da di
Republican Party
Repping G.O.P.
Doing whatever we want
This is our house
This is our rules
And we did stop (the government)
Yeah, we did stop (shut that down)
Can”t you see it”s we
Who are the right?
Can”t you see it”s we
Who ’bout that life?
It”s our party
We can do what we want to
It”s our house
We can vote how we want to
It”s our floor
We can say what we want to
It’s our bill
We can vote how we want to, yeah
Sorry IRS
We can do what we want
We can say what we want to
Oh, yeah
Too bad astronaut
We can do what we want
We can do what we want to
Shut that down
Thanks for the complete lyrics.
“sorry IRS”
I couldn’t understand that part.
You spelled Michelle Bachmann’s last name wrong… Backman?
Michelle Bachmann’s last name is spelled wrong.. Backman?
There are numerous mistakes you could fix with another viewing…