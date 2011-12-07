Contest: Win a ‘Rango’ DVD

Thanks everyone who participated in the “Super 8” contest on Monday. The winners were “ASCHU” and “GRUBI,” so if you’re reading, drop me a line so I can get you your prizes.

The giveaways keep on truckin’ today as we have two DVDs of Gore Verbinski’s “Rango” to dish out. I think we’ll do something similar to the last contest. With an expanded field of Best Picture nominees, the odds are slightly better for animated films to make it into contention. While Pixar has had the stranglehold on that kind of consideration the last two years, this year, they clearly do not. And some might consider “Rango” the heir apparent to Best Picture potential in the medium.

So, if you agree, give me 100 words or less telling me why you think it deserves a fair shake and should play with the big boys in the Best Picture field.

Deadline is noon on Friday. Now… Go!