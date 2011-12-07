Contest: Win a ‘Rango’ DVD

Thanks everyone who participated in the “Super 8” contest on Monday. The winners were “ASCHU” and “GRUBI,” so if you’re reading, drop me a line so I can get you your prizes.
The giveaways keep on truckin’ today as we have two DVDs of Gore Verbinski’s “Rango” to dish out. I think we’ll do something similar to the last contest. With an expanded field of Best Picture nominees, the odds are slightly better for animated films to make it into contention. While Pixar has had the stranglehold on that kind of consideration the last two years, this year, they clearly do not. And some might consider “Rango” the heir apparent to Best Picture potential in the medium.
So, if you agree, give me 100 words or less telling me why you think it deserves a fair shake and should play with the big boys in the Best Picture field.
Deadline is noon on Friday. Now… Go!
Film is a visual medium, a combination of sounds and sights determined to transport the viewer to a specific time and place. No film came close to the visuals on display in Rango. New ground was broken with the production, allowing lighting in an animated movie that seemed unlike anything previously seen in the medium. It also allowed johnny depp to play an honest character for the first time in years.
Rango embodies why we go to movies: to experience a great story. Though it unites novel animation effects, talented voice acting, and clever sound and score to showcase a high amount of craft, Rango triumphs not because of this craft, but because the craft on display serves a sincere, comical, bracing, and constantly engaging story appealing across age groups. It pays homage to cinema history with winks and nods—not slavish recreation or faux-nostalgia—to great films like Chinatown and Apocalypse Now. The glorious animation and the playfulness of these references only enrich a story that is strong enough to be nominated solely for itself, not because of the way it’s told.
‘Rango’ deserves serious Oscar consideration because, when audiences heard that the film was paying homage to best picture nominee ‘Chinatown’ people went out, rented it, and watched the Roman Polanski film… And that was a great service to give people.
Rango is pushing the conventions in how animated movies are made, which is essentially what Pixar continues to do. It also makes an animated movie that is aimed almost exclusively at genre loving adults and succeeds wildly in both its ambition and oddity.
Rango comfortably fits alongside with “Hugo” and “The Artist” as a film that embraces cinema’s past with its quirky nods to films like “Apocalypse Now!” and “Chinatown”. “Hugo” may use 3D. “The Artist” may be silent. What sets “Rango” apart is that it embraces its nostalgic appreciation through animation. So really, if the other two films are in the conversation, why not “Rango”?
“Rango” provided us with the Pixar experience in a year when Pixar itself was off its game. Strong characterization, gorgeous animation, pitch-perfect voice work from seasoned character actors (Stephen Root! Harry Dean Stanton!), a rollicking plot and an unexpectedly sophisticated sense of humor made sure that the film appealed to both kids and adults alike. Its message of deciding your identity for yourself was simple and sentimental without descending into drippy rhetoric. If “Up” was a Best Picture nominee, “Rango” deserves the same. Plus, it reminded us that Westerns can be funny, something Hollywood has largely forgotten since “City Slickers.”
The great thing about Rango is that (unlike the rest of this year’s animated films), it was the only one that was fearless. In a sea of sequels and generic cuteness, Rango wasn’t afraid to make its characters ugly and in some cases frightening. It embraced a genre that has fallen out of popularity and used animation to enhance that genre in unique and imaginative ways. It’s a movie that is oozing likeability and heart against all odds. And most importantly: It wasn’t in 3-D.
It deserves consideration for Best Picture, because, from what I’ve seen, it is the best picture.
Why should Rango have a chance to be nominated for Best Picture? Because it’s a movie, just like Transformers and Jack and Jill are movies. Unlike those two, Rango is a legit contender for Best Picture. It’s the best non Pixar animated movie since at least Shrek. It looks great, tells a terrific story and references lots of movies. All together, it’s the most fun I had at the movies all year.
Rango should be in the race for Best Picture because it has an entertaining storyline for both kids and adults. Parents will not only not be bored if they take their child to go see the film but they are also likely to go see it with other adults because of the voice actors involved and overall hilarity of the movie
While the Academy often passes over genre movies, “Rango” is such a stellar example of genre film that their usual sensibilities should be cast aside. “Rango” is a rare genre film of indeterminate genre (Rango does not leave Dirt, but become its sheriff) that is still identifiable as a Western, a challenging task indeed. Furthermore, in the year where two odes to cinema are being touted for Best Picture nominations (“The Artist” and “Hugo”), why should “Rango,” the movie that celebrates cinema more expansively than both of those movies, be excluded?
“Rango” wraps a timely economic message into an old-fashioned western, and the union is perfect. So are the inspired tone changes between serious subject matter and hilarious physical comedy. Not only is it one of the funniest movies of the year, it is also one of the most resonant. We can all relate to its main character fumbling through life and searching for meaning. Above all, “Rango” inspires us to be more than we think we can be. Even with life’s troubles, nothing can hold us (or the title lizard) down.
Rango is a kinetic exploration of the possibilities of the animation medium. It’s bold enough to have its characters be “ugly” instead of comforting and smooth-edged like PIXAR. Unusually for a mainstream animated film, it’s about something: identity. The Chinatown-influence plot is secondary to “Rango”‘s grappling with who he is and what defines him. AND how that intersect with myths and the nature of stories. When Rango meets the Spirit of the West, it’s a pretty funny joke in and of itself, but also a validation of the need for stories and actors. Rango can be enjoyed on some level by children for the fluid, thrilling action, but it seems to me that Verbinski actually made an art film that just happens to be CGI animated and star talking animals. Rango deserves a Best Picture nomination because it is an intelligent, profound film with terrific production values. Additionally, if Toy Story 3 can manage it, than an animated film leaps and bounds better in terms of structure, artistic design, music, and writing should, too.
Rango is a visual masterpiece and an animated tribute to the Old Spaghetti Western films.
