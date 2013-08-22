Countdown to MTV’s Video Music Awards: Best Hip-Hop Video

08.22.13 5 years ago

As MTV”s 2013 Video Music Awards approach, we”ll countdown to the Aug. 25 ceremony, which airs live at 9 p.m. ET from Brooklyn”s Barclays Center.

Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead the nominations with six each, closely followed by Bruno Mars, Pink, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Among the artists performing on the show are Lady Gaga, who will open the awards; Timberlake (with a rumored ‘N Sync reunion), Mars, and Cyrus.

We”ll look at a different category each day leading up to Aug. 25.

Best Hip Hop Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us”
Drake, “Started From The Bottom”
Kendrick Lamar, “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, “F–kin’ Problems”
J. Cole feat. Miguel, “Power Trip”

With its explorer theme, “Can”t Hold Us” is certainly the most ambitious of the five clips, and also the most uplifting. “Swimming Pools” is the most emotional. The gritty clip for “Power Trip” has a body count. “Started From The Bottom” is the funniest, and A$AP has the most booty, but is the least ambitious.

Who should win: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can”t Hold Us”
Who will win: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis f. Ray Dalton,”Can”t Hold Us”

