Critics’ Choice TV awards go to ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Behind the Candelabra’

06.11.13

HBO

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) couldn’t make up its collective mind in a number of key races at tonight’s BTJA Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Three categories ended in ties, two of them major categories of Best Drama Series (which went to “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones”) and Best Reality Series (which went to “Push Girls” and — dear lord — “Duck Dynasty”).

HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” picked up its first two awards in what will likely be a bit of a steamroll for the film throughout the TV awards season. It won Best Movie or Mini-Series and Best Actor in same (Michael Douglas).

Meanwhile, the Television Critics Association (widely considered a more prestigious organization) handed out nominees Monday. Alan Sepinwall has those up here if you’re interested in a look.

Check out the full list of BTJA award winners below. Nominees here.

Best Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory” – CBS

Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Louis C.K. (“Louie”) – FX

Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) – HBO

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
(TIE) Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Band Theory”) – CBS and Eden Sher (“The Middle”) – ABC

Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series
Patton Oswalt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC

Best Drama Series
(TIE) “Breaking Bad” – AMC and “Game of Thrones” – HBO

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) – BBC America

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Cudlitz (“Southland”) – TNT

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) – NBC

Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”) – HBO

Best Movie or Mini-Series
“Behind the Candelabra” – HBO

Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series
Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO

Best Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series
Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series
Zachary Quinto (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series
Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Best Reality Series
(TIE) “Push Girls” – Sundance and “Duck Dynasty” – A&E

Best Reality Series – Competition
“The Voice” – NBC

Best Reality Host
Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”) – ABC

Best Talk Show
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” – Comedy Central

Best Animated Series
“Archer” – FX

Most Exciting New Series (honorees)
“The Bridge” – FX
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – ABC
“Masters of Sex” – Showtime
“The Michael J. Fox Show” – NBC
“Ray Donovan” – Showtime
“Under the Dome” – CBS

Critics’ Choice Television Icon Award
Bob Newhart

Critics’ Choice Inspiration Award
“Bunheads” – ABC Family

