Critics’ Choice TV awards go to ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Behind the Candelabra’

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) couldn’t make up its collective mind in a number of key races at tonight’s BTJA Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Three categories ended in ties, two of them major categories of Best Drama Series (which went to “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones”) and Best Reality Series (which went to “Push Girls” and — dear lord — “Duck Dynasty”).

HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” picked up its first two awards in what will likely be a bit of a steamroll for the film throughout the TV awards season. It won Best Movie or Mini-Series and Best Actor in same (Michael Douglas).

Meanwhile, the Television Critics Association (widely considered a more prestigious organization) handed out nominees Monday. Alan Sepinwall has those up here if you’re interested in a look.

Check out the full list of BTJA award winners below. Nominees here.

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” – CBS

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Louis C.K. (“Louie”) – FX

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) – HBO

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

(TIE) Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Band Theory”) – CBS and Eden Sher (“The Middle”) – ABC

Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series

Patton Oswalt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC

Best Drama Series

(TIE) “Breaking Bad” – AMC and “Game of Thrones” – HBO

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) – BBC America

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Cudlitz (“Southland”) – TNT

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) – NBC

Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”) – HBO

Best Movie or Mini-Series

“Behind the Candelabra” – HBO

Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series

Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO

Best Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series

Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series

Zachary Quinto (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Best Reality Series

(TIE) “Push Girls” – Sundance and “Duck Dynasty” – A&E

Best Reality Series – Competition

“The Voice” – NBC

Best Reality Host

Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”) – ABC

Best Talk Show

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” – Comedy Central

Best Animated Series

“Archer” – FX

Most Exciting New Series (honorees)

“The Bridge” – FX

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – ABC

“Masters of Sex” – Showtime

“The Michael J. Fox Show” – NBC

“Ray Donovan” – Showtime

“Under the Dome” – CBS

Critics’ Choice Television Icon Award

Bob Newhart

Critics’ Choice Inspiration Award

“Bunheads” – ABC Family