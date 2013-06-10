Critics’ Choice TV awards go to ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Behind the Candelabra’

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) couldn’t make up its collective mind in a number of key races at tonight’s BTJA Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Three categories ended in ties, two of them major categories of Best Drama Series (which went to “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones”) and Best Reality Series (which went to “Push Girls” and — dear lord — “Duck Dynasty”).
HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra” picked up its first two awards in what will likely be a bit of a steamroll for the film throughout the TV awards season. It won Best Movie or Mini-Series and Best Actor in same (Michael Douglas).
Meanwhile, the Television Critics Association (widely considered a more prestigious organization) handed out nominees Monday. Alan Sepinwall has those up here if you’re interested in a look.
Check out the full list of BTJA award winners below. Nominees here.
Best Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory” – CBS
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Louis C.K. (“Louie”) – FX
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) – HBO
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
(TIE) Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Band Theory”) – CBS and Eden Sher (“The Middle”) – ABC
Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series
Patton Oswalt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC
Best Drama Series
(TIE) “Breaking Bad” – AMC and “Game of Thrones” – HBO
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) – BBC America
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Cudlitz (“Southland”) – TNT
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) – NBC
Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”) – HBO
Best Movie or Mini-Series
“Behind the Candelabra” – HBO
Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series
Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO
Best Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series
Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series
Zachary Quinto (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series
Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Best Reality Series
(TIE) “Push Girls” – Sundance and “Duck Dynasty” – A&E
Best Reality Series – Competition
“The Voice” – NBC
Best Reality Host
Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”) – ABC
Best Talk Show
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” – Comedy Central
Best Animated Series
“Archer” – FX
Most Exciting New Series (honorees)
“The Bridge” – FX
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” – ABC
“Masters of Sex” – Showtime
“The Michael J. Fox Show” – NBC
“Ray Donovan” – Showtime
“Under the Dome” – CBS
Critics’ Choice Television Icon Award
Bob Newhart
Critics’ Choice Inspiration Award
“Bunheads” – ABC Family
Love seeing Louie and Breaking Bad getting some love.
Candelabra over Top of the Lake is ridiculous.
Hardly. I can’t remember a higher-level contest in any TV-movie category.
She’s a long shot for an Emmy nomination, but it’s nice to see Tatiana Maslany honoured here. Similarly Monica Potter – that character really took a leap, and Potter’s performance did too, with Parenthood fourth season, so it’s pleasing that the Critics Choice Awards recognised that.
Can’t really argue with anything here, although I’d have liked to have seen Rectify win something, and Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones both had too inconsistent seasons to necessarily warrant winning Best Drama Series.
I’d have to (slightly) disagree with you on saying Breaking Bad was too inconsistent. The first half of season 5 pt 1 was slow, yes. But they had to rebuild and find footing after what happened in season 4. Season 4 was probably the best of it all and there was that air (with audiences and characters) of “where do we go now?” There was really no place to go but down after the sky-high limits Gilligan and company achieved. To quote a blu-ray.com reviewer, “A dip in quality for Breaking Bad is like removing a drop of water from the ocean.”
I guess I’m one of the few who doesn’t find Big Bang Theory all that funny. It’s just silly, and a lot of the jokes feel forced to me. I don’t get it. Louie, Veep, and Parks and Rec are much better, at least to me.
I despise the Big Bang Theory. You are far from the only one. It’s garbage.
Big Bang Theory is amusing, but it’s really just average. Parks and Recreation? Louie?
Elizabeth Moss was amazing in “Top of the Lake” (even though I didn’t love the series), and MONICA POTTER! Maybe people will start to pay more attention to the show. It’s not great TV, but the cancer storyline really showcases Potter’s range. Eden Sher has been consistently funny in the Middle, so glad she was rewarded. I think the awards for mini-series are much better than the others.
I don’t think Breaking Bad 5th season is slow at all. There are so many tense moments, maybe it just feels like it’s less developed because the season is cut in half…