Danielle Panabaker and Carlos Valdes to debut ‘Flash’ characters on ‘Arrow’

(CBR) Two of the main characters from “The Flash” pilot will make their debut on an upcoming episode of “Arrow,” as revealed by “Arrow” executive producer Marc Guggenheim at a Monday press event. Like Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) before them, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) will first be seen on “Arrow,” in the 19th episode of The CW show's second season. Both characters are S.T.A.R. Labs scientists.

“One of our writers had a great pitch for bringing in a couple of the S.T.A.R. Labs characters, Cisco and Caitlin,” Guggenheim told reporters. “Even though the circumstances of that pitch changed, the idea of bringing in those characters really, really appealed to us, because it allowed us to honor our original intention that we had at the beginning of the year — doing something 'Flash' related around episode 19 or 20.”

A backdoor “Flash” pilot was originally slated to run late in the current season of “Arrow,” before the decision was made to produce the pilot as a standalone. Valdes and Panabaker's guest appearance shows further cohesion between the two shows, both based on long-running DC Comics properties.

“This episode is really cool, and it allows us to further flesh out the 'Flash' universe in 'Arrow,'” Guggenheim said. “We get to see their dynamic. It's like previewing Boba Fett in the '[Star Wars] Holiday Special.'”

This week's episode of “Arrow,” “Suicide Squad,” is the 16th of the season, putting the “Flash” tie-in episode on track for April. The episode guest-starring Panabaker and Valdes is co-written by the “Flash” team of Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. “The Flash” is in contention for a slot on The CW's 2014-2015 schedule.