Daryl Dixon is unquestionably the most popular character on The Walking Dead (sorry, Jerry), which is extra impressive because he doesn’t appear in the source material. The redneck-turned-battle cry is a show-only creation, but considering his online following, it seems inevitable that creator Robert Kirkman will immortalize him in the comics. It’s not that simple, however.

While attending San Diego Comic-Con, Kirkman revealed that Daryl can’t appear in the comics because of “legal issues” getting in the way. “Norman Reedus likeness rights and stuff,” he said (the character was written specifically for Reedus by then-showrunner Frank Darabont, who’s suing AMC, and writers Charles H. Eglee and Jack LoGiudice). “I love the fact that there is something, if you read the comics, there would be an absence of Daryl and I feel like that adds to the mystery of the comic and makes it more appealing.”

Noting Daryl’s popularity with fans and his position as face of The Walking Dead in merchandise and wider pop culture, Kirkman said at Image Expo 2012 he had “definitely considered writing Daryl into the comics,” and teased a crossbow-wielding survivor to debut in the comics’ then-upcoming “Something to Fear” storyline — a character who ended up being Dwight, a scarred Savior aligned with Negan and the Saviors. Dwight himself would debut in the television series in season six. (Via)

Kirkman also recently discussed Andrew Lincoln’s Walking Dead departure. “He wants to do something special on the way out,” he told Kevin Smith. “We have something amazing planned. I wouldn’t want to spoil anything, but anybody who has been a fan of his journey, who loves Rick Grimes, who loves the world of The Walking Dead, you’re going to want to see what we do.”

Stay tuned for The Walking Dead season nine Comic-Con trailer later today.

(Via Comic Book)