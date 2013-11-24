Dave Grohl confirms Zac Brown Band producer role from AMAs red carpet

HitFix spoke to Dave Grohl tonight on the American Music Award’s red carpet and confirmed that he produced the new Zac Brown Band album.
“It’s amazing,” Grohl said. “It just sounds like Zac Brown.”
As previously reported, Brown had always wanted to work with Grohl, but the Foo Fighters frontman said he didn’t know the country/folk band’s music.
“I never heard him before I went to record him. Like the first time I ever heard him was when I hit record,” Grohl said with a grin.
Grohl has apparently learned a lot since then as he recently performed with ZBB at the CMAs.
