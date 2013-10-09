DC announces digital collection lineup with comiXology and Google Play

(CBR) DC Entertainment announced yesterday that it”s making nearly 100 graphic novels and collected editions, ranging from perennial bestsellers like “Watchmen” and “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” to New 52 releases like “Aquaman” and “Dial H”, available for download from comiXology and Google Play.
Although the offerings are heavy on Batman and Superman, readers can also find such Vertigo titles as “American Vampire”, “The Sandman”, “Punk Rock Jesus” and “The Unwritten”, and recent DC Universe collections of “Wonder Woman”, “Animal Man”, “The Flash” and “Catwoman”. You can see the complete list below.
“This expanded distribution furthers DC Entertainment”s goal to offer our readers convenience and choice,” DC Entertainment Co-Publisher Jim Lee said in a statement. “ComiXology is a clear leader in delivering digital comics, while Google is one of the biggest mobile content brands in the world. We”re very excited to bring bestselling DC Comics and Vertigo graphic novels to their customers.”
All Star Batman & Robin
All Star Superman
American Vampire Vol. 1-5
Animal Man Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Aquaman Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Batgirl Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Batman & Son
Batman and Robin Series
Batman Earth One
Batman Inc Vol. 1 (Deluxe)
Batman Inc. Vol. 1 (New 52)
Batman Knightfall 1-3
Batman RIP
Batman The Complete Hush
Batman Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Batman Year One Deluxe
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Batman: Dark Victory
Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Batman: Night of the Owls (New 52)
Batman: The Black Mirror
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes
Batman: The Dark Knight Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Batman: The Long Halloween
Before Watchmen Series
Blackest Night
Catwoman Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Daytripper
Death of Superman
Dial H Vol. 1 (New 52)
Earth 2 Vol. 1 (New 52)
Fables Vol. 1-18
Fables: Werewolves in the Heartland
Final Crisis
Flash Rebirth
Flashpoint
Green Lantern Rebirth
Green Lantern Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Identity Crisis
Infinite Crisis
Justice League Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Kingdom Come
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol. 1-2
Nightwing Vol.1- 2 (New 52)
Punk Rock Jesus
Red Hood and the Outlaws Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Sandman Vol. 1-10
Superman Earth One (Vol. 1-2)
Superman Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Superman: Action Comics Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Superman: Birthright
Superman: For Tomorrow
Superman: Last Son of Krypton
Superman: Secret Identity
Swamp Thing Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Teen Titans Vol. 1-2
The Flash Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Vol. 1-2
The Joker
Unwritten Vol. 1-7
V for Vendetta New Edition
Watchmen
Wonder Woman Vol. 1-2 (New 52)
Y the Last Man Vol. 1-10
