DC announces digital collection lineup with comiXology and Google Play

(CBR) DC Entertainment announced yesterday that it”s making nearly 100 graphic novels and collected editions, ranging from perennial bestsellers like “Watchmen” and “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” to New 52 releases like “Aquaman” and “Dial H”, available for download from comiXology and Google Play.

Although the offerings are heavy on Batman and Superman, readers can also find such Vertigo titles as “American Vampire”, “The Sandman”, “Punk Rock Jesus” and “The Unwritten”, and recent DC Universe collections of “Wonder Woman”, “Animal Man”, “The Flash” and “Catwoman”. You can see the complete list below.

“This expanded distribution furthers DC Entertainment”s goal to offer our readers convenience and choice,” DC Entertainment Co-Publisher Jim Lee said in a statement. “ComiXology is a clear leader in delivering digital comics, while Google is one of the biggest mobile content brands in the world. We”re very excited to bring bestselling DC Comics and Vertigo graphic novels to their customers.”