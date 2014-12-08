Discovery defends “Eaten Alive”

Discovery Channel responded to the disappointment over last night”s special with a statement that read: “Ultimately, after the snake constricted Paul for over an hour and went for his head, the experiment had to be called when it became clear that Paul would be very seriously injured if he continued on. The safety of Paul, as well as the anaconda, was always our number one priority.” PLUS: That was a “bait-and-switch baloney sandwich.”

“SNL” cut a Ferguson sketch for time called “Cut for Time”

The irony is that “Saturday Night Live” would apparently cut such a funny sketch from broadcast to avoid talking about the Ferguson controversy.

Mark Hamill to reprise his role as The Trickster on “The Flash”

Hamill previously played The Trickster on the CBS ’90s version of “The Flash,” becoming that show”s most memorable villain.

Watch the newest “Girls” promo

“The plan is there is no plan,” Adam tells Hannah in the latest peak at Season 4.

Cameron Crowe”s Showtime “Roadies” comedy officially casts Luke Wilson, plus “Whale Rider”s” Keisha Castle-Hughes

Joining them are “NCIS: LA”s” Peter Cambor, Imogen Poots and Rafe Spall in a series from “My So-Called Life”s” Winnie Holzman and J.J. Abrams.