Donal Logue on the city of ‘Gotham’ and butting heads with Commishoner Gordon

(CBR) Donal Logue has portrayed a private investigator on “Terriers” and a brutal ex-lawman on “Sons of Anarchy”, and soon he”ll be seen on Fox”s “Gotham” as Harvey Bullock, a veteran police detective who plays a bit fast and loose with the rules. It”s a behavior the actor says creates “the complete and utter core of the conflict” with an idealistic young James Gordon (Ben McKenzie),

“One guy”s been around Chinatown for a long time, and knows how it has to work,” Logue tells Nerd Repository. “Someone who”s come in from a more idealistic world – not to say non-violent, he”s coming back from the war – steps into it, and absolutely there”s a huge moral quandary.”

The actor, who also reprises his role as King Horik in the upcoming second season of “Vikings”, also teases that the Gotham City depicted on the television series may not have much in common with the setting of Christopher Nolan”s movie trilogy.

“What I do love about “Gotham”, that I can say so far, is that it creates this incredible world that, for me, you can step into things that almost feel like the roaring “20s, and then there”s this other really kind of heavy “Blade Runner” vibe floating around,” Logue tells the website. “It has this anachronistic element to it where it feels like it”s either New York in the “70s, or it kind of exists independently of time and space in a way, and you can dip into all of these different genres. So I”m excited by it. There are elements of it that are completely contemporary and there are pieces of it that are very old-fashioned. I”m excited to see which way they go with the production design and wardrobe and all that kind of stuff.”

When pressed about the drama”s time frame, the actor replied, “You know what, that”s hard for me to really get into, I don”t want to say. But there were a couple of examples of modern technology, but maybe an antiquated version of it, that gave me a little bit of sense that it”s certainly not the “50s and the “60s. No one”s making a joke about how ‘there”s no way you can press a telephone button and have a piece of paper show up in another machine.” There is an acceptance of a certain technological reality. But its not high tech and it”s not futuristic, by any means.”

Featuring a pilot written by “The Mentalist” creator Bruno Heller, “Gotham” has a series commitment from Fox. The pilot is scheduled to begin production on March 17.