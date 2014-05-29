DVR Gridlock 2014-15: Thursday Nights

[As is my recent tradition, over the next six days, I'm going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I'll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I'm old-fashioned. It also assumes that you/I only have a dual tuner DVR (plus occasional access to a Slingbox on ET. Check out last year's DVR Gridlock installments and the DVR Gridlock segments for 2012.]
THURSDAY NIGHTS
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Grey's Anatomy”
CBS: Thursday Night Football/ “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Millers”
The CW: “The Vampire Diaries”
FOX: “Bones”
NBC: “The Biggest Loser”
9:00 p.m.
ABC: “Scandal”
CBS: Thursday Night Football/ “Two and a Half Men,” “The McCarthys”
The CW: “Reign”
FOX: “Gracepoint”
NBC: “Bad Judge,” “A to Z”
10:00 p.m.
ABC: “How To Get Away With Murder”
CBS: Thursday Night Football/”Elementary”
NBC: “Parenthood”
What's Changed: Oodles. Let's get the stability out of the way: The CW is sticking with “The Vampire Diaries” and “Reign,” though we're all assuming that “Reign” is only keeping the time period so that The CW can concentrate on launching “Jane the Virgin” and, particularly, “The Flash” in the fall. And that's it for Thursday Stability. Otherwise, nearly everything is in flux. ABC has finally surrendered on launching a new drama in the accursed 8 p.m. slot, moving “Grey's Anatomy” to 8 p.m. and “Scandal” to 9 p.m., concluding a Night of Shonda Rhimes with “How To Get Away With Murder.” NBC has temporarily salted the earth — if one can, indeed, *temporarily* salt the earth — on its 8 p.m. comedy hour with “The Biggest Loser,” launching too cannon fodder comedies at 9 p.m. and keeping the last season of “Parenthood” at 10 p.m. FOX has moved “Bones” back to the Thursday 8 p.m. slot that it has periodically occupied in the past, pairing it with the limited series “Gracepoint,” which sure looked like it had more potential before “Scandal” slipped down to 9. And CBS will look fairly similar to last year — “The McCarthys” will replace “Crazy Ones” — except for that pesky fall when the network will have football.
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: The ratings race, at least at the top, is over. CBS will dominate the season's first six weeks with football and then everything else will slot back in with fewer repeats starting in November. And if anything is sluggish, “The Odd Couple” is ready to step in at midseason. Probably the race for second is also over. “Grey's Anatomy” may not be the live powerhouse it once was, but it's still a strong and reliable hit and will give ABC its best 8 p.m. hour since the first few weeks of “FlashForward” and its best 8 p.m. fall in… a long time. “Scandal” will play well at 9 p.m. and, assuming that “How To Get Away With Murder” is even somewhat decent, it should be able to hold its own against “Elementary.” [“Elementary” gets a good DVR bump each week, but I don't quite get why CBS isn't anxious to get better numbers out of Thursday 10 p.m. I suspect CBS originally planned on keeping “Elementary” there before ABC announced the “Scandal” move. Now CBS can wait, see how “How To Get Away With Murder” does against “Elementary,” and then maybe contemplate premiering “Battle Creek” there are midseason? Maybe?] “Bones” will do its usual, solid number, but “Gracepoint” will get creamed by “Scandal,” since whatever buzz FOX thinks “Broadchurch” or David Tennant or Anna Gunn have, they can't compete with Olivia Pope. And NBC will struggle. Oh and expect “iZombie” on The CW at midseason. Maybe. Probably.
My Predicted DVR: Thanks to the absence of “X Factor,” I get an hour back on Thursdays as well. I'm behind on “The Vampire Diaries,” but assuming I catch up over the summer, I could go back to watching live-ish, which hasn't been possible in recent years. I could also do the same with “Bones,” at least until “Big Bang Theory” comes back. Keep in mind that on my coast, Thursday football will be late afternoon if I happen to care about the game. I'll do “Scandal” and probably “Gracepoint” in the 9 p.m. hour. Maybe if “A to Z” is cute, I'll watch it on Hulu. And “Parenthood” and “How To Get Away With Murder” will probably get my 10 p.m. hour, with “Elementary” remaining a show I catch in repeats and whatnot. Without “X Factor” and with NBC delaying “Parks and Recreation,” my Thursday is a good deal more relaxed than in recent years.
How have the new schedules impacted your Thursdays?
Big Bang Theory live @ 8.
Start Bones via DVR @ 830.
Find a fill-in from another night for the 930 half-hour.
Elementary live @ 10.
Only a minimal change from last year.
Still watching “Big Bang,” “Scandal,” and “Parenthood”. I’ll definitely give “Gracepoint” and “How to Get Away with Murder” a try. With west coast feeds, I don’t think I have any DVR conflicts so if the Patriots or anyone else I’m interested in are playing I can just record everything.
You’re behind on The Vampire Diaries? I quit after the 100th episode. I used to really liked that show but the last two seasons have been horrible. It just fell of a cliff.
*I used to really like
Ricardo – It’s definitely not imperative viewing in the same way that it was for a few seasons. For me, the falling behind was still more a product of DVR space/time than anything else, though. I’ll catch up over the summer, but obviously if I were loving it like I used to, it would have gotten a higher DVR priority in my life. So… It’s tough!
-Daniel
With Community cancelled and Parks and Recreation delayed until midseason, Thursday Night Football will be my priority for most of the fall. As someone who loved the original Broadchurch, I’m genuinely torn about whether or not I should watch Gracepoint. On one hand, the cast that the producers have assembled is fantastic, and the promise that the ending has been changed indicates that I wouldn’t be watching a scene-for-scene remake of the original series. On the other hand, I thought that the ending to the original series was both thematically resonant and fairly devastating, so Fox’s promise that they’ve changed the killer put a good amount of pressure on the new series to come up with something equally potent. I probably will end up watching it, but I’m extremely wary.
Bad Judge and A to Z look like they might have some merit, but they also run the risk of being disasters. I’ll wait for the reviews before I check out either one.
Jared – I think it’s a great cast, like you say. And Dan Futterman and Anya Epstein are good and smart writers. At least until they prove otherwise, I’m capable of being intrigued by the potential of starting with an identical premise — Chris Chibnall adapted the first episode, after all — and then maybe deviating some when necessary.
But it could all just end up feeling weird and embalmed. We’ll see!
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply, Dan. Once Gracepoint actually premieres, I think that I’ll find it easier to judge it on its own merits. Right now, it’s hard not to see the two programs as being inextricably linked to one another, especially when the trailer for Gracepoint featured several sequences that looked like they were pretty much exact, shot-for-shot remakes from the first episode of Broadchurch (which makes sense if, as you say, Chris Chibnall adapted the first episode).
As you and several other critics have noted, the most successful adaptations tend to be the ones that draw inspiration from the source material but wherein the creators have their own vision for the story and aren’t afraid to deviate when necessary. That tends to be true whether the source material is a series of novels like Game of Thrones, a movie like Friday Night Lights (which was also a book), or a foreign TV show such as The Office, The Bridge, or The Killing. Particularly with the latter, the track record can spotty. The American version of the The Office didn’t take off until it stopped trying to copy the British version and started doing its own thing, but ultimately it was very successful. I never watched the original Scandanavian versions of The Bridge or The Killing, but The Bridge was at its strongest when it explored its own world rather than following the serial killer storyline it inherited from the original, while The Killing fell apart for reasons that had little to do with the fact that they changed the identity of the killer.
In hindsight, the lesson imparted from all of those shows is that the ones with good writers tended to work, and the ones with more problematic writers didn’t. I’m not as familiar with Futterman and Epstein’s previous work as you are, but if they’re as talented as you say, then I’m sure that they’re capable of crafting a good series from this premise. I hope that they’re successful.
Thursday has been my DVR catchup night, as “Big Bang” and “Community” were the only things I watched last year.
This year I’ll give “Gracepoint” a try, as I’m curious having seen the original. I do think they’re lying about changing the killer’s identity, as it was pretty perfect. I guess they could add someone in the police department who did the deed, which would still be surprising although not as devastating. I have to admit I was pretty bored by the middle episodes, and while I stuck with it, I don’t know if the American public would…
NBC used to get at least an hour from me, but not anymore; the new comedies seem lame and no Parks. NBC really dropped the ball by not picking up Mulaney or cultivating another Friends-clone, they could’ve realized Jack Donaghy’s plan to make the network “1997 again through science or magic.”
I’ll watch football depending on the teams, maybe catch Gracepoint unless it just gets too boring, then hopefully find something on cable I like at 10pm. Very relaxed night.
Looks like Thursday is my day off! (phew)