Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hercules’ set for August 2014

#The Rock
01.17.13 6 years ago 30 Comments

The Rock is ready to don a loincloth to play the fabled Hercules.

“Hercules,” directed by Brett Ratner (the “Rush Hour” films) will crash into theaters on August 8, 2014, it was announced by co-producers MGM and Paramount Pictures today.  

Dwayne Johnson will play the title role in the film adapted from the Radical Comics graphic novel “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” written by Steve Moore and drawn by Cris Bolsin.

Ryan Condal and Evan Spiliotopoulos (“Wanted 2”) scripted the film, which will reportedly portray a darker version of the mythological character than previously seen on the big screen. The comic centers on Hercules as he helps the King of Thrace whip his large army into fighting condition.

Johnson has a busy 2013 planned, as he’ll be seen in  Michael Bay’s “Pain and Gain,” the delayed sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and and the latest “Fast and Furious” film, “Fast Six.” 

As of now, the only other big release planned for August of 2014 is Marvel”s highly-anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which is set to opens August 1.  

