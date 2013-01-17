Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hercules’ set for August 2014

The Rock is ready to don a loincloth to play the fabled Hercules.
“Hercules,” directed by Brett Ratner (the “Rush Hour” films) will crash into theaters on August 8, 2014, it was announced by co-producers MGM and Paramount Pictures today.
Dwayne Johnson will play the title role in the film adapted from the Radical Comics graphic novel “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” written by Steve Moore and drawn by Cris Bolsin.
Ryan Condal and Evan Spiliotopoulos (“Wanted 2”) scripted the film, which will reportedly portray a darker version of the mythological character than previously seen on the big screen. The comic centers on Hercules as he helps the King of Thrace whip his large army into fighting condition.
Johnson has a busy 2013 planned, as he’ll be seen in Michael Bay’s “Pain and Gain,” the delayed sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and and the latest “Fast and Furious” film, “Fast Six.”
As of now, the only other big release planned for August of 2014 is Marvel”s highly-anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which is set to opens August 1.
The rock is just a great all around actor, entertainer of all time in my eyes
Get your eyes checked soon homie
Get off his Johnson
Extremely entertaining and explosive presence but has not strayed from his comfort zone. Till then won’t be considered as more than Arnold.
Arnold??? Dude the Rock is 10X’s the actor the Governater was/is.
WTF!! The rock is hercules?? Thats dumb, Hercules is white!! How does that work??
Your a rascist turd, you going to tell me santa clause is a white man too? Or that America shouldn’t have a black president?
Joe u r clearly a moron…and black
Sam Jackson as nick fury!! Worked to perfection. What’s to say Hercules can’t have a tan if he’s in the sun long enough
You big dumb racist Hercules was Greek so there for the rock’s skin color would fit right in with his role as Hercules especially for Greeks in those times idiots.
at the other Daniel, hercules was not white you infant minded idiot, check your history. go jump off a really tall building overlooking a busy freeway at night or a large body of water…
You are all really hateful people. Regardless of him being a racist.
Judt because he played a white guy on every movie and tv show doesn’t mean he was white. Look at the orgins of people before you say something stupid. But rock is a horrible actor. Just like arnold.
Technically, Hercules was white, but as the Greeks are a Mediterranean people, he can pull it off.
it’s okay
The rock does great movies! The tooth fairy not so much. Every actor has bombs but all around he’s very….. electrifying!
Itz like I’ve been sayin allz along…youz guyz are foolz. How stoopid is he when u just hafta look in the mirror and check yoself? I mean..shiiiittt..righht? Youz all my bitchez. And youz all freaks!
santa claus is white you idiot.he is a north european legend
First of all, the rock in the trailer is totally passable as a greek, and reminds me of some of my tanner greek and sicilian friends. Regarless, Hercules was also a mythological being, it’s one thing to be historically inaccurate and have a white guy play MLK, but Hercules never existed! I mean you could argue that you want to stay true to the written character but Sam Jackson as Fury was great, and even Benedict Cumberland as Khan was a fantastic job. I think hollywoods main problem is always having Jesus played by white guys, because the biblical prophets were actual historical figures, I don’t see you complaining about those inaccuracies.
Fuck yaw!
To all the idiots who say its ok for the rock to play Hercules, who was Greek, a white European people, how would you feel about a white Greek playing Shaka Zulu? Or malcolm x? Frederick Douglas perhaps? Wouldn’t seem right would it? Same with a non white person playing a white person. It isn’t right
Did he just compare real people to a myth
Lol yes, I think the idiot just compared real people to a myth about three headed dragons
Yes jon just compared fictional characters to real peopke
I don’t know why, but I am going to weigh in on “a black Hercules?” Wasn’t Hercules of mixed decent? He had an eartly mother and Zeus as a father. Maybe Zeus was black?
Lol… You guys are hilarious. It’s a fucking movie who cares if its entertaining. I’m glad we don’t have any real issues in the world.
I’m in for a black zeus
Best comment yet, I love it. Light hearted and out of the box…why’s everything have to be so rigid and “black and white”?
The choice of The Rock for Hercules would have made a lot more sense if they had cast his mother as an African or a non-white Mediterranean.