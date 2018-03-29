A Stark Ally’s Fate Will Be Left Unresolved In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season

With only six episodes left, not every character on Game of Thrones is going to get a satisfying resolution or, in the case of Edmure Tully, any kind of resolution.

Catelyn’s brother, who was an important ally of Robb Stark’s in the War of the Five Kings before being taken prisoner by Walder Frey during the Red Wedding, was last seen begrudgingly helping Jaime Lannister in season six during the siege at Riverrun. He’s presumably still rotting in a jail cell somewhere, even after the death of Lord Frey at the pie-making hands of his niece Arya, but we’ll never know, and neither will the actor who plays him.

“The honest answer is, I have no idea,” Tobias Menzies told Digital Spy when asked about Edmure’s fate. “He’s obviously somewhere in a prison, he’s still around alive somewhere. They’re pretty stingy with their information and I’ve not heard anything from them. I feel like they have so many stories to tie up, whether that’s a story they’ll want to go back to, I don’t know.”

Considering Thrones has been filming for months, the fact that Menzies doesn’t know if he’s returning means he’s not returning (Edmure joins Meera Reed as minor, but important characters who won’t be in season eight). But he’s probably not too broken up about it: the actor was just cast as the new Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown; he’s also in AMC’s new horror series The Terror.

(Via Digital Spy)

