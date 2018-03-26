What’s On Tonight: ‘The Terror’ Begins And ‘The Alienist’ Ends

AMC

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Expect more gore-porn with this new AMC series that follows the doomed crew of a Royal Navy expedition that finds itself literally stuck in the Artic seas. The show is based on a book, which itself is an imaginative reconstruction of what really happened to the lost expedition of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in 1845. It’s filled with a capable cast but if monsters, evil polar bears, and cannibalism just aren’t your thing, maybe skip it?

The Alienist (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – The series finale sees the team coming together to try to stop the murderer once and for all. Kreizler confronts his own demons with help from Sarah as Moore reveals the truth behind his intentions and Connor decides to take matters into his own hands.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Hollywood Week begins with some selected amateurs battling it out in solo and group performances for a slot on the live show.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Sarah and Ray team up to find Ava after she goes missing and Amaya tasks Zari with helping train Rory in controlling his own Totem power.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Vanessa gets a bit tipsy on her birthday when her friends inform her they aren’t able to make it to her celebratory dinner and Kyle is there to shamelessly flirt with her because, of course.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Maze informs Lucifer she wants to go back to Hell after becoming the prime suspect in a murder case, so Lucifer and Chloe are forced to enter the world of bounty hunting to clear her name.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Artists are challenged to take on beloved classics by Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, and current hits by Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, not to mention a powerful Kelly Clarkson song as the battle rounds continue.

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) — Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Carrey, and Sarah Silverman help HBO with the first half of their two-part profile on the iconic Gary Shandling who passed away in 2016. The show begins with a look at Shandling’s early years and the beginnings of his comedy career.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam and Andi play peacekeepers when both sets of in-laws decide to visit for Easter.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Fawz goes undercover to catch the thief who has been stealing from his restaurant while Franco lands himself in hot water with his girlfriend, Tavi, after turning to his ex for advice.

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Nic gets some insight into Conrad’s past when his ex-fiancé is admitted to the hospital with mysterious abdominal pains.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Major makes a terrible decision and Liv comes across Chase Graves’ evil plan while investigating the murder of a star hockey player.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Chip tries to find a way out of that pesky commandment about “honoring thy father” when his overbearing dad pays a visit.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Team Scorpion must use their high IQs to win a softball game when the homeland director challenges them, with all of their future government contracts on the line.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Beth has trouble keeping her blossoming criminal business separate from her home life now that Dean has moved back in and Annie’s loneliness leads her to a poorly chosen one-night-stand.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with Shaun being forced to perform a surgery without his most prized possession, which could risk more than just his job.

One Strange Rock (Nat Geo, 10:00 p.m.) — Producer Darren Aronovsky helms this look at Earth in all of its “fragility and wonder,” with each episode focusing on a different aspect of the planet. Tonight’s premiere features real-life astronaut Chris Hadfield examining all the systems and coincidences that allow life on Earth to breathe.

Final Space (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Gary, Quinn, and Avocato trace the gravitational disturbance to an eerie bioluminescent planet.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sean Penn, Sara Gilbert, Bishop Briggs

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Zachary Quinto, Rupert Friend, Zoey Deutch, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tyler Perry

Conan: Thomas Middleditch, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Erin Jackson